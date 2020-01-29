My experience with Guy Ritchie has been pretty limited. Aside from “The Man From U.N.C.L.E.” and “Aladdin,” I’ve missed most of his filmography. I possibly saw 2002’s “Swept Away,” which starred his then-wife, Madonna, but I’m pretty certain I’ve blocked that one from memory.
I really enjoyed those first two — even “Aladdin” — but they didn’t prepare me at all for his latest flick, “The Gentlemen.” Granted, neither did the trailer.
I’d seen it a couple of times but hadn’t been able to distinguish much of the actual plot. I wasn’t alone, though. As we were walking into the theater this weekend, I told my boyfriend I had no clue what the movie was about. His response? “Me neither.” He knew it was one of Ritchie’s crime films, and that was enough. That’s loyalty, y’all.
To be honest with you, even when the movie started, I still didn’t know exactly what was happening. It did hit a point where I was following along, despite Ritchie’s best efforts to sabotage the experience.
The film centers around Mickey Pearson (Matthew McConaughey), a kingpin of pot. His business is worth hundreds of millions of dollars, but he’s ready to retire, which has the sharks circling. Mickey’s a self-made man. As a young man, he came to England for school, but he stayed for the drugs and violence. If you don’t count the people he’s killed or the fact he’s a drug lord, you could say he’s made a good life for himself. He’s ready to settle back and enjoy peace and quiet with his wife, Rosalind (Michelle Dockery).
At his side is his trusted right-hand man, Raymond (Charlie Hunnam). Raymond basically handles everything. He handles odd jobs. He cleans up dead bodies. He’s security, confidante and BFF. Mickey’s story is actually told through a conversation between Raymond and Fletcher (Hugh Grant), the extraordinarily stereotypical private investigator who’s so slimy he makes slugs look dry.
The film begins with Fletcher visiting Raymond at his home, telling him a newspaper editor wants dirt on Mickey, but he’ll give it to Raymond instead for the tidy sum of $20 million pounds. Think of Fletcher as a narrator. His conversations with Raymond serve as cut scenes in Mickey’s tale.
It’s a convoluted tale with a lot of players. There’s the U.S. businessman, Matthew (Jeremy Strong), who hopes to buy the empire. There’s the Asian gangster, Dry Eye (Henry Golding), who wants to uproot his boss, Lord George (Tom Wu), and claim Mickey’s empire for himself. Colin Farrell is a gym coach, who has his own group of boys/thugs, and they all wear plaid tracksuits. I don’t really know why, but I’m not sure I know the “why” behind a lot of things in this film.
Honestly, the film has more moving pieces than Big Ben. There’s an excess of characters and Ritchie’s attempts at clever dialogue are exhausting. Don’t get me wrong, the banter and exchanges between Fletcher and Raymond are the best parts of the film. Wordplay can be incredibly fun to watch, if it’s done well. Grant is fantastic as the sleazy P.I., and Hunnam is the perfect straight man to Fletcher’s over-the-top routine. It wouldn’t be a terrible stretch to see Fletcher and Raymond pair off in the old Abbott & Costello sketch, “Who’s on First?” Granted, their version probably wouldn’t be family friendly at all.
While Fletcher and Raymond might be the best bit of “The Gentlemen,” Ritchie’s use of Rosalind is not. Maybe it’s another one of those “whys” I just don’t understand. Rosalind is set up as Mickey’s equal. He values her opinion in his business dealings. He respects her. He visits her at work, and she has to tell him to leave so she can do her job. Mickey treats her as a peer, not as eye candy or a trophy wife. While Mickey might respect Rosalind, Ritchie, however, does not.
There’s a scene in the third act of the film where Dry Eye visits Rosalind at work, and he’s going to kidnap her to use as leverage against Mickey. Well, things don’t go as he planned, so when he gets the upper hand he decides instead he is going to rape her. It doesn’t look like he’s able to go through with the act, but I have to wonder why Ritchie has created this strong female character only to have her used and manhandled as a plot device. It’s lazy writing. The assault would serve no purpose. It’s not been foreshadowed. In fact, there’s nothing that would lead the audience to believe this would happen.
Rosalind’s shoddy handling is indicative of a lot of issues I have with this movie. A number of motives aren’t fleshed out, and those that are aren’t exactly innovative or interesting. Consequently, many of the developments here are genre standards that undermine what are the film’s best moments. It’s a finished product that is often hard to look at, except for Hunnam in those eye glasses. (Seriously, I don’t know if he needs them. That’s not really the point, though. He should always wear glasses.) Anyway, this film is best left to Ritchie loyalists like my boyfriend, or something who’s looking for occasional violence, sharp dialogue and not much else.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.