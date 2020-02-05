It’s hard to imagine someone trying to turn Adolf Hitler and World War II into a comedy, but Taika Waititi did just that with “Jojo Rabbit.”
Kind of.
The film is an odd mix of satire, drama and war movie all mashed together. From the trailer, I actually thought “Jojo” would be funnier than it turned out, but I found myself a bit sad as I was leaving the theater.
The film tells the story of 10-year-old Jojo (Roman Griffin Davis), a young German boy whose ultimate goal in life is to be a member of the Nazi party. He’s certain he can’t wait to start killing people for the Nazi cause. That determination is tested, though, one day at Nazi camp — yes, Nazi camp — when some older campers dare him to kill a bunny. They want him to wring its fluffy neck. Jojo can’t, which causes them to taunt him. To prove he’s a man, he grabs a live grenade and promptly throws it, wounding himself in the process.
After his accident, Jojo has a bit of scarring on his face, a limp in his step and a grudge the size of Texas. All he wants to do is fight for Hitler, and now he’ll never be able to. When he discovers his mother, Rosie (Scarlett Johansson), is hiding a young Jewish girl, Elsa (Thomasin McKenzie), in a hidden compartment upstairs, his world really begins to fall apart.
His best friend, an imaginary Adolf Hitler (Waititi), is full of no-good advice, but he also bolsters Jojo’s confidence. He gives Jojo pep talks, encourages him to be something more and even convinces him that rabbits are pretty cool. He’s also a raving lunatic whom we see eating roasted unicorn at one point, so take what I say with a grain of salt.
Rosie doesn’t know Jojo and Elsa have met, and she’s terrified of the discovery. She describes Jojo as “fanatical” in his devotion to the Nazi regime. She’s terrified that Elsa will be captured, but she’s also frightened she’s lost the little boy she’s tried to raise to be a good man. She believes her son is still in there, but every day she’s faced with a 10-year-old boy whom she believes would likely march Elsa to the firing squad himself. She knows she may have to choose between her son and her beliefs, which means she’d lose either way. Once we find out she’s actually working with the resistance, her struggle becomes even more painful.
“Jojo Rabbit” feels very much like two films. There’s the satire that makes constant fun of Nazism, from Rebel Wilson’s over-the-top performance as a female Nazi leading the propaganda effort to Stephen Merchant’s portrayal as a Gestapo leader.
Merchant and five members of the Gestapo perform a inspection of Jojo’s house, but their search keeps being impeded by the fact that each member must say “Heil, Hitler!” to each person they meet, such as Jojo, who must say it back. All in all, the phrase is said 31 times. It’s a ludicrous moment, but it’s also an incredibly tense scene as we wait to see if Elsa is discovered. There are scenes like this throughout the film that serve to add a bit of levity to what are truly dark circumstances.
The friendship between Elsa and Jojo is occasionally painful to watch. He loathes her. He believes everything he’s ever heard about “Jewish monsters,” and he’s downright vile at times. She has to throw it right back because he holds her fate. She holds a knife to his throat at one point and threatens his mother early on because this 10-year-old boy could have her killed.
We watch their friendship develop, and we watch Jojo begin to question everything he’s ever known. He thinks she’s trash, but he slowly begins to realize she might also be human, which blows his mind.
His interactions with his mother are some of the most beautiful in the film. Johansson is perfect as Rosie. Her husband is off fighting in the war, and she’s fighting at home, both against the Nazis and for her son’s soul. She tries to be carefree, light and breezy in her interactions with him, but the struggle is there. She worries about him, and she worries about her country. We see a couple of scenes where Rosie stresses the importance of dancing. In one scene, she actually gets Jojo to dance with her, and we see a glimpse of the little boy she believes she’s lost.
Sam Rockwell is the perfect example of humor in this movie. While Waititi and Wilson go for exaggerated versions, Rockwell plays a former soldier who’s lost vision in one eye and must help steer war efforts at home. He’s a drunk who begrudges every task. At his side is Finkle (Alfie Allen), who is the ultimate right-hand man. They’re a bit flamboyant at times, but the humor is understated. Rockwell is basically amazing in every role he takes on, and this is no exception.
I’ve heard “Jojo Rabbit” is one of those films you either love or hate. I’m a bit in the middle. I think it would have been a stronger film if it’d gone for less shtick. I like Waititi, but his Adolf was unnecessary, and Wilson could easily have been cut. We basically get the same character we’ve seen in “Pitch Perfect” or “Cats,” but with a German accent. (Don’t get me wrong, I like Wilson, but she seems a bit like a one-trick pony.) Subtle humor like Rockwell’s would have added the necessary levity to the film without making it cartoonish.
All in all, “Jojo Rabbit” is a film that doesn’t deliver on its promise. It’s neither funny or smart enough to work as satire, and its drama is too infrequent to lend the necessary counterbalance to its more outrageous elements.
