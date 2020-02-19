I didn’t watch the original “Fantasy Island,” but my knowledge of movies and TV shows before my time is still pretty decent. Pop culture trivia is my jam, y’all.
I knew the premise of the show and even watched an episode or two in syndication. It starred Ricardo Montalban and Hervé Villechaize as the caretakers of an island where fantasies really did come true.
The fantasies weren’t always simple, and they weren’t always happy. Basically, it was a “be careful what you wish for” premise each week. (Full disclosure: I actually thought the show was super fluffy, so when I saw the trailer for Blumhouse’s new film “Fantasy Island” I thought the studio had put a darker twist on ’80s nostalgia.)
“Fantasy Island” is about five people — Melanie Cole (Lucy Hale), Gwen Olsen (Maggie Q), former policeman Patrick Sullivan (Austin Stowell), J.D. Weaver (Ryan Hansen) and his stepbrother Brax Weaver (Jimmy O. Yang) — who win a contest that gives them a free stay on the titular island, a tropical resort where your deepest desire comes true.
They meet Mr. Roarke (Michael Peña) upon their arrival, and the quintet is told ominously by the island keeper/resort manager to see their fantasies through to the end, whatever that is supposed to mean.
Brax and J.D. are the first guests to have their fantasies, err … wishes, granted. (Seriously, Peña has got to be the worst fairy godmother in history. Right? Can I get an amen?) They dream about “having it all,” and Roarke takes them to a mansion where a bunch of beautiful people are having a rave.
Yawn.
Soon, all of the guests are living out their own wishes. Gwen accepts a marriage proposal she rejected years ago and is living a normal life with a husband and young daughter; Melanie is exacting revenge on a childhood bully she believes to be a hologram; and Patrick is a soldier fighting in a war.
However, our characters encounter trials. (Don’t they always?) Gwen is reluctant to continue her fantasy and wishes she had the opportunity to redo a bigger mistake. Melanie discovers that the childhood bully Sloane Maddison (Portia Doubleday) isn’t a hologram but a real person. Patrick discovers he’s on a mission with his late father. J.D. and Brax end up in the middle of a turf war.
So yeah, this is a tale of “be careful what you wish for,” just like the original series. But, in true Blumhouse fashion, the film has a twist and goes down the path of slasher flick.
I’d like to say this made it more interesting, but it just made it a bit more ridiculous. (Seriously, there’s a reason the film has a 10% on Rotten Tomatoes.)
“Fantasy Island” might as well be an hour-long episode with as little attention paid to character development. Things, we learn:
• Melanie likes to drink and is basically a walking Tinder app. She’ll swipe right if you so much as blink at her.
• Patrick works a desk job.
• Brax and J.D. are super close.
And there you go. Character development for the film summed up in just a couple of sentences.
Now I didn’t expect anything super in-depth, but would it hurt to maybe make the characters a little likable? Or interesting?
They’re as engaging as the hotel staff who don’t speak.
Going in, I actually thought I was going to get a bit of a thriller/horror film. Maybe a little bit of tension, at least?
Nope, nope and nope.
The film just had a weird feel to it. Maggie Q felt like she was trying to be sincere, but, at the same time, I found myself wondering how she, Peña and Michael Rooker had ended up in this cinematic mess. (I loved “Pretty Little Liars,” but I can’t say I was surprised to see Hale or “Veronica Mars” alum Hansen in this one.) While Maggie Q seemed like she was trying, Peña looked pained and the rest of the cast just over- or under-acted. There was no happy medium.
I guess at the end of the day, there’s not much you can expect from a film about a mystical island that grants wishes and features zombies with black ooze coming out of their eyeballs. (No, really.) The concept is interesting, but poorly executed. The film is boring, and the twists don’t liven things up.
Ultimately, Peña, Maggie Q and the rest may find their ultimate fantasy to be wishing they’d said “no” when their agent called.
