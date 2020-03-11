Blumhouse Productions films can be a bit hit or miss. The production studio has released mainstream hits like “Get Out,” “Paranormal Activity” and “The Purge,” but it’s also produced films like last month’s “Fantasy Island.” Like I said, it’s hit or miss.
“The Invisible Man” is a modern take on a classic story. The original tale by H.G. Wells is the story of a scientist who creates a serum that makes him invisible. The character also became one of the classic monsters popularized by Universal Studios. The Blumhouse production — directed by Leigh Whannell — creates a monster of its own, one possibly even more terrifying.
Elisabeth Moss stars as Cecilia, a woman who's been abused and controlled by her partner for years. Adrian (Oliver Jackson-Cohen) is a fiber-optics genius and successful entrepreneur. He’s also a narcissist who controls every aspect of his life, including the people in it and even his dog, Zeus, through force. When Cecilia manages to break away, Adrian fakes his suicide and leaves her $5 million.
Cecilia is staying with an old friend — and cop — James (Aldis Hodge) and his daughter, Sydney (Storm Reid). She’s got a very small circle of friends and supporters. Basically, it’s James, Syd and her sister, Emily (Harriet Dyer), who also serves as her lawyer. The news of Adrian’s death offers a taste of freedom, but it’s short-lived when she begins being tormented by someone who’s not there.
Cecilia isn’t stupid. She knows what Adrian is capable of, and she suspects him of being invisible from the very get-go. Unfortunately, trying to tell folks you see invisible people never goes well, and even those who love her doubt her. Gaslighting is a very old trope, and it’s also one of the most frustrating things for me to watch in a film. Cecilia’s family and friends are doubting her sanity. Granted, it makes sense, but there’s something incredibly heartbreaking about watching people you trust and love turn their backs on you. But, it’s another one of Adrian’s games. She’s lived through them, and she knows how to deal.
Honestly, watching Cecilia go to battle is fantastic. You feel for her because the people she loves thinks she’s a raving lunatic and her life is hell, but watching her put on her proverbial armor is kind of awesome. Cecilia is a victim, but she’s also a woman who’s being abused, hurt and controlled by a man. When Adrian begins threatening the people she loves, she goes full Wonder Woman, She-Hulk and Xena Warrior Princess all rolled into one. Maybe a bit of Dana Scully, too, as she goes to Adrian’s home to find tangible proof that she’s not crazy.
“The Invisible Man” is a story we all know. But, Whannell’s film offers a fresh take on the classic tale of an invisible monster. Gaslighting isn’t a new story device, and neither is a woman escaping from an abusive relationship. But, in this story, we worry about Cecilia, but we also never doubt that she’s going to beat the bad guy. For every one of Adrian’s calculated moves, she has one of her own. It’s a game of cat-and-mouse, but at times, you have to wonder if Cecilia is the cat eyeing her prey.
The film offers classic jump scares and chilling scenes. It also has an incredibly shocking scene that made everybody in the audience gasp when it happened. I cannot tell you what it is, but you’ll know when you see it.
While we’re talking about the atmosphere and overall mood of this movie, it has a number of flourishes, such as camera angles that make it appear it’s from someone’s point of view, possibly the bad guy. It creates not only a sense of tension and verisimilitude, but a certain guilty pleasure akin to voyeurism. It makes a lot of moments richer.
All of these things would not mean a lot if the central performance was weak. And, I’m here to tell you that Elisabeth Moss kills it in the lead role. She shows a number of sides, as she deteriorates and grows possibly into something stronger. She exhibits agency and learns how to make strides to take back her life.
Bottom line: “The Invisible Man” is a deceptive film. It appears to be your standard thriller, but it becomes something bigger, something stronger, at a certain point. I’d recommend seeing what that is for yourselves.
