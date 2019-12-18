I’d seen a lot of comments going around Film Twitter about the movie “Parasite.” A friend of mine, who’s also a cinephile, was eagerly chomping at the bit until she could see the film, which has made a lot of critics’ top 10 lists for 2019. While I don’t put those together anymore, I’d be lying if I said I don’t get curious about the films making the rounds.
“Parasite” is the latest from Bong Joon-ho, who both directed this black comedy and wrote its story. It’s a South Korean film that follows a family that becomes completely entangled with a much wealthier family.
Ki-woo, or Kevin as he becomes known (Kang-ho Song), and his family, the Kims, live in a semi-basement in South Korea. His parents are unemployed, and they steal WiFi. It’s not a happy existence, but they’re together. To make extra cash, they fold pizza boxes for a nearby pizza place and look for an opportunity to score a job or their next hustle.
When Kevin lands a job as an English tutor for Da-hye (Ji-so Jung), the daughter in a wealthy family, he finds a way to share his good fortune. He secures placement for his sister, Ki-jung/Jessica (So-dam Park) to become the art tutor of Da-hye’s younger brother, Da-song (Hyun-jun Jung). He also manages to find positions for his father, Ki-taek (Kang-ho Song), and mother, Chung-Sook (Hye-jin Jang).
The wealthy Parks — father Dong-ik (Sun-kyun Lee) and mother Yeon-kyo (Yeo-jeong Jo) — suspend disbelief when things don’t seem quite right. Yeon-kyo is even described as young and simple early on in the film. Dong-ik is a businessman who simply prefers his household to run smoothly and doesn’t really want to be involved in what makes it tick.
The two families weave an intricate web, each with their own worries and secrets. How they connect is at once fascinating and also suspect.
I’d only seen one of Joon-ho’s films previously, so I wasn’t quite sure what to expect. While 2013’s “Snowpiercer” starring Chris Evans was a great film, “Parasite” looked nothing like it. Even now, I’m not quite sure how to describe it. The film is a delicate blend of thriller, black comedy and something utterly heartbreaking.
Initially as you watch the film, you laugh at the antics of the Kim family. They’re sarcastic, witty and basically a South Korean version of dirty, rotten scoundrels.
But, at some point, the film takes a turn to something darker. Mr. Park comments on how Mr. Kim smells, and they realize it’s the smell of the semi-basement they live in. The Kims realize they’re very much caught in a tangled web of haves and have-nots, and they’re very much the latter.
There’s a scene in the film where torrential rains absolutely devastate the slums where the Kims live. Their home is almost washed away in a river of sewage. We see Jessica sitting atop a toilet spewing fecal matter, smoking a cigarette because those dry cigarettes are all she has to hold on to in this world of literal crap. The Parks, on the other hand, are delighted at how the rain made everything so lovely.
The two families are a stark contrast, and it’s difficult to know who we should support. Is it the Kim family? Yes, they’re liars and con artists, but they’ve been dealt such a horrible lot in life. Or, should we support the Parks, who look down on the rest of the world from their ivory tower? For example, after Mr. Kim has spent a night in a shelter, we see Mrs. Park holding her nose when she realizes he smells.
But, the film gets even darker when a third family enters the fray and the tension rises.
The third act of the film is incredibly tense as the Kim-Park storyline winds its way to a close. We watch with bated breath as the Kims come close to being caught. We find ourselves wondering if they deserve to be. After all, “Parasite” isn’t a film with clear-cut villains. There aren’t “good guys” and “bad guys” here.
While the film is well-made and skillfully done, I’ll admit it felt a bit overly long to me. I kept wanting to see something happen besides another clever ploy by the Kim family. So, it might not be a surprise that the film doesn’t transform for me until the final act. At that point, it’s no longer just a film about a family of con artists, it’s a story of desperation and survival.
