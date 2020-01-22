Tyler Perry is the James Patterson of film.
No, that’s not it.
“A Fall From Grace” is what you would get if “Joker” had been written about middle-aged black women.
No, that might not be it either.
Sometimes, you just need a bad movie to remind you what a good one looks like.
Hmm. Maybe.
As you can see, I’ve struggled a bit to put into words just how bad Tyler Perry’s “A Fall From Grace” is.
It’s been a busy couple of weeks, but I really needed something to unwind with at home. I could have chosen Oscar nominees “The Irishman” or even “Two Popes,” but both seem like films you need to be in the right mindset to see. You know, serious, focused and ready for a religious experience. Hey, one features papal figureheads and the other is Martin Scorsese. Different altars, but probably a worship experience for some nonetheless.
Instead, I went with something much less serious and much more trashy: “A Fall From Grace,” produced by Perry’s own Atlanta studio and Netflix. It looked deliciously horrible and reminded me a lot of the days when my grandmother would read The National Enquirer or Star. While she knew they were trashy tabloids, she still loved them. And I guess, I have that same infatuation with trashy films. (That came out wrong, but you know what I mean.)
“A Fall From Grace” focuses on Grace (Crystal Fox), a middle-aged Christian divorcee, who’s an upstanding member of the community. She volunteers, she pays her taxes and she helps others. She even bakes cookies for children — this fact is mentioned at least three times. But, she’s confessed to — and been charged with — killing her husband, Shannon (Mehcad Brooks).
It’s also the story of Jasmine Bryant (Bresha Webb), a young public defender who would rather take a plea deal than go to trial and fight for clients. She even tearfully tells her husband, Jordan (Matthew Law), that she’s just not cut out to be a lawyer. She actually utters this phrase: “I just want to move to Brookhaven, have a bunch of babies and have you support the family.”
Her entire plan is to practice law until she pays off her student loans. She’s just 26, which means she’s basically had no career so far, but she’s already ready to admit all that money was a waste. I guess this made sense to Perry?
As you may have guessed, Jasmine is assigned to defend Grace, or in Perry’s world, she’s been assigned to get Grace to sign any plea deal she can get because they don’t want to defend her. They just want her to move out of the spotlight. Sure, again, this seems legit.
Jasmine goes in with the intention of getting Grace to agree to a plea deal, but something just doesn’t feel right. SHE BAKES COOKIES, y’all. A baker isn’t going to just kill a man in cold blood!
I could go on, but the film is just all kind of awful.
Perry has proudly proclaimed the film was shot in just five days. Apparently, he thought that was a badge of honor, but unfortunately the lack of time spent on the film shows in the final product.
The story is sloppy and heavy-handed. The dialogue is clumsy and feels insincere. AND, there are so many ridiculous errors and signs of lazy filmmaking that a 5-year-old with an iPad could have made a more professional-looking film.
On Grace and Shannon’s first date — in a diner that serves wine … fancy — there are extras in the background drinking air and moving their silverware over plates where food is never actually eaten. They serve wine, but not water. Fox’s wig changes styles from one shot to the next. Perry’s wig looks like someone made a Chia pet of Fred Sanford. I don’t even know how to describe the awful that is Brooks’ wig. We see Grace get a text from Shannon, and the audience can see it’s screenshot in the phone’s photos application! Y’all, there’s a scene with fireflies (or lightning bugs as I call them), and they’re just lights fading in and out on a screen. The film may have been filmed in five days, but it looks like it had a budget of $500.
They’re amateur mistakes, but they aren’t even the worst part of the film. The worst part is how Perry’s script has all these men belittling and talking down to women. It runs throughout the course of the film.
Jasmine has no backbone. She has to be bullied or cajoled into wanting to help Grace. Her husband tells her something isn’t adding up. Her coworker, Donnie (Donovan Christie Jr.), belittles every female we see him interact with. He might as well be asking them why they’re wasting his time by speaking. Her boss, Rory (Perry), is a complete jackass and constantly belittles her. He wants people to say “how high” when he says “jump.”
He’s the head of the public defender’s office, and he barks orders at a woman to bring him coffee. He doesn’t want to fight for the folks they’re assigned to defend, he just wants them gone. When Jasmine tries to argue she believes Grace deserves a chance, he actually says “If you argued like this in court, you could actually be a lawyer.”
There are so many plot points that are ridiculous and will leave you scratching your head. There are more holes than a piece of Swiss cheese. And, speaking of cheesy, goodness gracious, Grace may bake cookies, but she has to be the dumbest person on the planet.
But, the character of Grace is kind of standard in Perry’s scripts. He makes the women in his scripts victims, weak and sometimes just downright stupid. Too often, they’re sad, pitfiful lumps that might as well be eating a pint of Ben & Jerry’s as they wait for a big, strong man to help them.
With the legendary Cicely Tyson and Phylicia Rashad both appearing in the film, I thought there might be something worth seeing here. Instead, we get predictability, bad acting, horrible wigs and more trashiness than what you find in a supermarket tabloid. This one might as well have been called “A Fall From Grace.”
