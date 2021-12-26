Wow — 2021 is almost over. It was a most difficult year that, here at the end, seems like it flew by. Let’s look back at the year in sports. And see if we learned anything.
In no particular order:
The MHS volleyball team was poised for the school’s first championship in that sport. Volleyball around here has been elevated to an extraordinary level, mostly by Chris Hames’ K2 program and outstanding coaching at all our schools.
Did those girls learn what it takes to compete at the highest level? I bet they did.
And what about girls soccer around here? Alcoa was within a whisker of a second state championship. The talent level at all our schools is better than at any time I’ve seen it. Schools without a long history of soccer excellence are competitive and getting better.
I think everybody has learned that soccer, like other sports, requires commitment and dedication, something that maybe hasn’t been apparent in the past. Everybody is working harder, paying the price for excellence.
I do look for a rules change at the college level. The UT-Ole Miss mess, with players from Mississippi dropping down with an injury on nearly every defensive down, has got to change. As an athletic trainer, I’d like to think that I wouldn’t be a part of something like that.
More than once in all my years, I’ve told a player to “get up, you’re not hurt.” I imagine I would lose my job at the college level. And it was all in an attempt to slow down the Vols’ hurry up offense. To me, it was making a travesty of the game. Legal, but the epitome of poor sportsmanship. Oh, where have you gone, dear sportsmanship?
Of course, Alcoa’s football team was holding up the gold ball at the end of the season. I know those coaches and those kids well and nobody outworks them. They get what they deserve. Focus, effort, dedication, and, yes, talent are hard to beat.
The Maryville High football team ran into a stumbling block in the semifinals in the form of that school from Middle Tennessee (I’ve put their name on the banned list in my world), but they had a season that is the envy of almost every school in the state.
It was the first season in forever when I wasn’t on their sideline and I missed it terribly. I only attended a couple of games, not because I didn’t love these kids and these coaches, but because it was so hard for me. Maybe I learned a bit about myself in the process.
I know that I don’t regret the decision. It gave me lots more time to spend with grandkids and my wife. But a part of my soul and a big part of my life remains in Shields Stadium. I will be forever grateful for the opportunity to be a part of that program.
Indeed, I’m incredibly fortunate that you have trusted me to take care of your sports-playing children for decades now, at all our schools.
So what did we learn? Maybe we learned resilience. We learned that science trumps opinion. Have you seen the rate of deaths among those vaccinated? Very few. It’s our best defense against COVID: common sense.
We learned that effort is rewarded but not always on the scoreboard. We hopefully learned to be better sports about our games. I truly hope that parents of athletes have learned that coaches have their child’s best interest at heart, that referees and umpires are not out to “get” your team, and that your opponent is not your enemy.
If we have, then it’s been a pretty good year after all.
