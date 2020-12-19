Do you remember the little Maple tree behind my clinic? I’ve written about it several times. It’s the one that was planted when we built the Cherokee sports complex. It must be a dwarf Maple because it really hasn’t gotten very big.
It sits beside where I park. I like to wax philosophically based on the condition of that tree. In spring, when it buds, I think about life renewed. In full leaf, it bursts with life. My favorite is the fall when it turns yellow. Brilliant, vibrant yellow.
Right now, my little tree has lost most of its leaves. There are a few dull yellow leaves on the bottom but it’s mostly bare. Winter is arriving.
I told you about the passing of my friend Rat last week and it would be easy for me to muse on the winter of our lives. The week before that, I told you about my last Maryville football game so it might be easy for me to get all melancholy on you.
But that’s not me. I love life. I love what I do. My 67-year-old self spent an afternoon this week bombing down mountain bike trails with a 70-year-old friend, and I defy anyone to guess our ages by how we ride.
On Monday, I celebrated 43 years working as a physical therapist. It’s still the best gig in town. And despite rumors to the contrary, I’m not retiring. Not yet, anyway. One day. Maybe.
At the end of the day, when I go home and my wife greets me with “Joesie!” my life is complete. And when a grandchild does the same or uses my other grandfather moniker, Daddy Joe, well, it doesn’t get any better than that.
So in the spirit of reflection and meditations on life, here are my Christmas words for you. Not advice. Not wishes. Just my thoughts.
Live the life you love. Don’t work just to pay the bills and get to the day when you can finally retire. Things don’t matter. Yes, money matters when you don’t have enough, but I can honestly say I’ve never worked for money.
If you play a sport, put everything that you’ve got into it. Don’t let anyone outwork you. If you’re not passionate about it, find something else. It can be one of the most rewarding things you’ll ever do with life lessons that can permeate everything you ever do.
When I played, I was a pretty good football player. Later, I played a lot of basketball and I got pretty good at that, too. I’m pretty decent on the bicycle these days. But don’t mistake me for a good athlete. I’m not. I was not. I’ve never been.
By working hard, being persistent as all get out and never quitting, I became good at those things. Anybody can do the same. I’m absolute proof of that. And I did learn those life lessons from sports that have served me well for a very long time.
In school, never accept anything but your absolute best. My only distinction in high school was that I was the smartest football player. Academics meant little to me. Yet, along the way, I discovered that I was smarter than they had told me that I was. After that, the sky was the limit.
Seek out people that support you and support your dreams. I was told “you can’t do that” so many times that eventually I just removed it from my lexicon. If you’re around positive people, you can’t help but be positive yourself. Same thing about negative people. It’s hard to be happy around Eeyore.
Wake up every morning and take assessment of all the good things in your life. Think about all the opportunities for changing your world and then go take advantage of them. If you’re looking for them, they’ll be there.
Live happy. Live full. Live blessed.
