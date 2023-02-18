Today I’m going to write about a dog. What? Wait a minute! Writing about a dog in the sports section? What’s that all about?
Hey, I figure if the winner of the Westminster Kennel Club Dog Show can be on the cover of Sports Illustrated, then I can write about a dog.
First, I have a confession. I have two cats. Batman and Ariel. Both girls, siblings even, that we got from the Blount County Animal Shelter. Don’t ask me about the names — the grandchildren picked them.
They live outside, mostly in our garage. And they’re killers. Mice, rats, moles, lizards, even an occasional snake — they’re in trouble around our house. There have been many days when I step out into the garage only to find the bloody carcass of one critter or another at the bottom of the steps. An offering to the humans in the house, I’ve been told.
One time Ariel came home after being gone for several days all battered and bruised. She limped and laid around for a couple of weeks before she finally perked up. I don’t know if she won the fight or lost the fight.
Neither of these cats are friendly. They won’t bite you, but they have a five-second rule on petting. They’re just not interested. My wife and I are there simply to feed them. In their minds, we serve no other purpose.
But let me make one thing perfectly clear: I am not a cat person. I am a dog person. I love it when other people bring their dogs around. A buddy brought his enormous pit bull by the office this week. His name is Eli and he might slobber you to death, but he was just as enormously friendly.
My wife and I took a short vacation in Brevard, North Carolina the week after Christmas, mostly to hike the many trails and visit waterfalls. What we noticed was that maybe half the people hiking also had a dog. Maybe it’s the proximity to Asheville and the culture there but it was surprising. Some had children, too. Some, it seems, had dogs instead of children. But dogs were everywhere.
A colleague at work brought his new dog around one day. One of those doodle things that are so popular right now. His name is Body and he is gorgeous. My son and his family had a sort-of Boxer mix named Sadie that was part of the family and is still missed. So I get it.
Sitting within arm’s reach of my desk at work are a pair of dog lovers. One has two German Shepherds and wants a third. The other volunteers at the Blount County Animal Shelter and always seems to be fostering a dog which joins her own two, Dexter and Fiona.
A lot of people tell me that I ought to get a dog. Maybe they feel that way because my wife and I have an empty nest, but that’s not it. We’ve had an empty nest for a long time. Maybe it’s because they think I need a companion. Nope. Got lots of friends.
But here’s the thing: it ain’t happening. I had one good dog. I don’t need another. And the chances of finding another one just as good are slim.
His name was Bubba. He was a Dalmatian but built like a Lab. He was my daughter’s dog until she left for college, then that dog became mine, heart and soul.
If I wasn’t there, he wouldn’t eat. When I got home from work, he would stick his nose in the door of the truck to make sure it was me and then go immediately to the food bowl. Bubba loved nothing more than going for a ride.
But I’m not getting another. I had one great dog. A dog for a lifetime. That’s all I need. So, bring your dog by and I’ll make friends with it, but I’ll not be taking one home. There’s only one Bubba.
And here’s my shameless plug: there are lots of animals, cats and dogs, that need a permanent home.
Go by the animal shelter and look into it. You’ll not come home empty handed.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.