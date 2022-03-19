My wife can be my biggest supporter and my best critic. So, every Sunday morning when she sits down to read the newspaper, I anxiously await her opinion of this column.
It’s usually “good column, Joesie.” After I wrote that piece a couple of weeks ago about sport-specific exercises for performance and injury prevention, she immediately said “good column, but now you need to tell people what to do.”
OK. Good point. Go back to that column and you will see that I told throwing athletes that they need to focus more on the deceleration of their arm and to work on trunk rotation strength. I told basketball and soccer athletes to work on ankle stability. I told baseball pitchers to focus on their hips.
But how? What does that mean?
Let’s look at the deceleration of the arm during the throwing motion. Remember that the throwing motion is utilized in a variety of sports. Hitting in volleyball. Serving in tennis.
If you watch someone warming up to throw, hit or serve, they might fasten an elastic band behind them and pull forward on it. I’ve seen that happen a thousand times.
Either that or they just throw — or spike or serve. But if you want to prevent injuries, you’ve got to work on those muscles on the back of the shoulder that slow your arm down after release.
To do that, you should take that same elastic band and fasten in front of you and pull backwards against it. Work on the muscles that pull your shoulder blades toward each other.
As for making those ankles more stable, run in sand, hop from one foot to another, hop up and down on one leg. There are all kinds of reaction devices which use lights to send you in one direction or the other. Old-fashioned shuttle runs help with this.
Pull an old couch cushion or pillow out (with permission) and walk on it. Then hop on and off of it. Now do it with one foot.
Take a yoga class or look at a video to learn good ways to stretch out your hips. Take that elastic band and fasten it around your ankle while seated, anchoring it under your other foot. Pull you lower leg to the outside. Do it slow and steady and then quick and fast.
Probably my favorite piece of gym equipment is the leg press machine. You can work everything from your ankles to your knees to your hips to your core. I’m not a big fan of a full squat with heavy weight but squat jumps can develop explosive power.
I’m not a big fan of the bench press either — I understand that it can be important for some sports, but it often leads to shoulder problems if you don’t pay equal attention to developing the back side of the shoulder.
And let me throw in my bias against dropping weights. Put simply, don’t! It really seems like the “thing to do” right now. If you don’t know what I’m talking about, visit a gym that allows it. You’ll find people repeatedly picking up a weight and immediately dropping it. Time after time after time.
What these folks don’t realize is that they are missing out on what may be the most important part of the lift, the eccentric unloading that comes from setting the weights down. You will develop better body control and more functional strength if you lower the weight to the floor instead of dropping it.
And if you need more ideas or better advice, consult a personal trainer, strength coach, athletic trainer or physical therapist.
