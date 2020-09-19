Goodbyes can be hard. You have goodbyes that are “see you later” and you have goodbyes that mean “farewell.”
I had a good friend finally succumb to cancer this week after a long battle. When David Farmer graduated from physical therapy school at LSU, he hitchhiked west until he got to Durango, Colorado where he looked around and decided that this was where he wanted to be.
A unique character, Farmer was Cajun to the core, keeping that deep Louisiana accent until the end. He looked like a stoner but was one of the most brilliant people I ever knew. He quietly built a life in Durango but was the physical therapist to the professional mountain bike community for many years.
He loved simple things. His ukulele. His old Volkswagen Thing. A hat some friends gave him. He owned a coffee plantation in Kona, a queen bee company in California, and a popular sports club in Durango yet he would travel to join friends wherever they might be, sleeping on the couch if need be.
That was Farmer. Nothing was more important to him than spending time with friends. I happened to be in that circle. I was one of the lucky ones. Along the way, I introduced him to three friends from here, Ken, Eric, and Keith. They were instantly his new best friends. Some of the best times of my life were with those four.
This week, one young friend commented “the first time I met David, he made it seem like we had been friends forever — that I was the most important person in the room.” That was David Farmer.
When friends or family pass, it invariably causes us to look at our own life — our own mortality. With Farmer, I choose to look at the lessons that he taught me.
Farmer: “Good is not good enough and great is a step in the right direction.” The world of sports is demanding. The difference between success and failure can often be measured in inches or seconds.
Good athletes might look at others and think “I’m as good as they are.” But do you have their dedication? Do you have their drive? Do you really have what it takes?
With Farmer, success meant that you were “all in.” But if you weren’t, that was OK with Farmer. He marched to his own drummer and encouraged you to do the same.
I was never that good of a mountain biker but I enjoyed the mountains and the camaraderie (I’ve gotten a lot better in recent years, go figure). That didn’t matter to Farmer. He just wanted to ride and then enjoy great food and drink afterwards.
Farmer was an “Enabler.” Those that worked for him would tell you that he enjoyed their success as though it was his own. I remember one time when he flew to a meeting just to be there when another friend received an award. I guarantee you that it was more important to Farmer that his friend got that award than if he had gotten it himself.
If Farmer had been on a team, he would have been the perfect teammate. He would never have been concerned with his own stats, just the success of the team. If he were big enough, he would have been the perfect offensive lineman on a football team.
Another Farmer quote: “As I see it, you have two choices: You can either leave or bleed.” You might have to interpret that one for yourself but for me it means that you pay the price for your pursuits or you go another direction. Whatever choice you took, David Farmer was by your side.
Goodbye, David Farmer.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.