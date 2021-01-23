What makes you feel alive?
I mean, really alive? I asked a bunch of people that question and got lots of great answers.
“Being outside, in nature. Hiking in the woods.” There is no doubt about this one. It was the first answer I received. We need more nature. And it surrounds us. We just have to get out in it.
“Finding something that I really like doing and then doing it to the best of my ability.” I actually got this from a couple of people. If you can make that your life’s work, then you have found your perfect place.
“Good times with good friends.” We sure are missing this one right now. It doesn’t matter the when or where. Good times with good friends can happen at any time, but we have to have the opportunity. COVID concerns have limited those opportunities and a lot of people are suffering from that right now.
“My relationship with God.” This came from a guy that I’ve gotten to know lately who just lights up the room when he walks in. He makes you feel better about yourself just by being in the room with him. He carries that Spirit.
“Friday nights in the fall.” Obviously, this person loves high school football. But it’s more than the games — it’s the weather, the atmosphere, the pageantry, the innocence. The thought that all is right with the world and may the best team win.
“Being with my grandchildren and riding my bike in the woods.” You might even figure out who this one is, if you read this space often enough. Lose yourself in others and things you love to do and happiness will soon follow.
“Sitting in front of a fire, reading a good book with my dog at my side.” Sounds almost like a dream scenario. But it’s possible. You just have to make it happen.
It’s been said that we can manufacture our happiness. I don’t understand that completely, but I do know that we can generate opportunities for happiness. We can place ourselves in situations that produce happiness.
“Walking outside in the early morning and seeing the morning star greeting me over the mountains in the eastern sky.” Oh yeah. Our senses are on full alert and we become a part of a greater scenario.
“Being outside on a really nice weather day, doing anything really.” Working in the yard. On the lake. In the woods. Having a picnic. Sitting beside a mountain stream. Oh, my.
“Anything that breaks my preconceived notions, my habitual schedule.” That’s an interesting one. Makes sense if you think about it. We get into a rut with the sameness of our daily rituals. Something, anything that shakes us out of that can do good things for us.
“Helping others reach their goals.” That’s an “enabler” right there. Helping others sure makes for a good life.
“Hugs.” We’re missing that, too. When this thing is over, I may hug everybody within an arm’s reach.
“Genuine happiness of my kids. The moment a trial starts.” He’s a lawyer. And a competitor. I have no doubt that athletes feel incredibly alive in the midst of competition.
“Pillow fights and lightsaber battles with my kids.” Creating those moments with our children are hugely important in building happy adults.
It was a fun exercise to find out what made people feel truly alive. I’m sure there are a million more right answers. Some answers were surprising. Others were not. All of them could hold true for all of us.
So, what makes you feel really alive?
