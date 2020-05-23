Maybe it’s too early. Maybe people aren’t ready to think in these terms. But there is no denying that the future will bring us a “new normal,” a world that we might hardly have recognized even a year ago.
So, what might this new normal look like?
No doubt, we will wash our hands more. Hand sanitizer containers will be everywhere. We will all be more conscious of putting our hands in our mouths before washing them. Whether we do it or not remains to be seen.
We will be more conscious of touching surfaces that lots of people touch. Like doorknobs. Elevator buttons. Credit card readers. We will watch to see if those common surfaces have been cleaned. I don’t think the plastic shields at checkout counters are going away anytime soon.
Fewer of us will sneeze into our hands, choosing the inside of our elbow instead. Yeah, gross, I know. But as a result, there will be fewer common colds.
There will be fewer hugs. The common handshake will be uncommon. That’s a shame. People might miss out on great handshakes like those coming from Loren Riddick, my son-in-law Jonnie Dee and Blount Memorial Hospital CFO Jonathan Smith. My personal all-time favorite handshake was from the late great George Williams.
Restaurants will continue to suffer. Their profit margins are just too low. That’s a shame because of the jobs lost and the joys missed. Carryout will continue to be popular. Lots of people now realize why tipping generously is important. People that prepare and serve your food will be in masks for the foreseeable future.
We will find continued use of home delivery for groceries and curbside pickup of groceries. That’s just not a passing fad. We will depend on technology even more than we do now.
There will be more video conferencing and more FaceTime meetings. More people working from home. Older people have already become more tech savvy. Telehealth is here to stay.
As schedules have been compressed and free time has been in abundance, it is my hope that we will have found that we do have time to get outside, go hiking, biking, gardening. Maybe our priorities will change for the better.
Our sporting events are already changed. I tuned in last weekend for the golf thing and the Darlington NASCAR race just to see what empty stadiums would look like. It’s strange.
MLB is about to play in empty stadiums. I suspect the NFL will do the same. And for those games where fans are allowed, I do suspect that It will be a long time before stadiums are really packed again.
Pro teams and big time college programs benefit from the mega bucks that come in from TV revenues and can survive empty stadiums. But what’s to happen to the high school program that depends on fans in the seats to pay for the basics? That’s hard to predict. I don’t have answers to that one.
But I have no doubt that we will figure it out. We will find a way to honor and support our young athletes. Just like communities everywhere honored and supported high school graduates that missed out on all the great events that go along with graduation.
It’s who we are. We will find a way.
