I really didn’t think I would be writing this column again, but here we are. COVID has raised its ugly head. Again.
It never really went away. We thought it was going away when the vaccine arrived and things sort of seemed to be getting back to normal.
So people (me included) started going out without their masks and public gatherings started happening again. It seems we all craved some degree of normalcy.
I attended my first concert in a long while in July — Jimmy Buffett in Nashville — where most of the people sat packed together in the seats up front while us unfortunate (maybe) few sat spread out on the grass in the back.
But then, lo and behold, COVID came roaring back with a vengeance. Why? Because people didn’t get vaccinated, especially in this part of the country. Because people forgot masks and distancing.
By most reports, somewhere in the neighborhood of 90% of the hospitalizations are for unvaccinated people. Folks, I’ve never been a gambler. I can attend a meeting in Las Vegas and walk right by those slot machines and never waste a dime. But if I had a 90% chance of winning, I would definitely be betting large sums.
I’ve heard all the arguments about not taking the vaccine. I won’t even address the part about my individual rights. OK, yes I will. I’m old enough to remember polio victims that lived the rest of their life in an iron lung. Look that one up. That was a nightmare for me.
Hospital wards where rows of children in iron lungs lived their lives. And along came Jonas Salk who produced the polio vaccine and saved the world from that dreaded disease. Nobody refused to give that vaccine to their children, and we eradicated polio.
You don’t believe in government mandates? How about seat belts? Those save lives. And laws that protect all of us like the law against driving drunk. No, you can’t pick and choose which government mandate that you like. It doesn’t work like that.
“I don’t know what’s in the vaccine.” Really? Do you know what is in that blood pressure pill? Do you know what is in those injections you give your babies when they’re little?
Of course you don’t. This is nothing different.
“They rushed it into production too fast.” We’re living in a different world now. Technology works faster. This thing demanded urgency and the vaccine developers responded.
“My cousin took the vaccine and got really sick.” OK. That’s how these things work sometimes. You get a little bit of the disease and that gives you immunity from a serious case. That’s how the regular flu vaccine works, too.
The vaccine isn’t 100% effective. Nothing ever is. But those that get COVID and have the vaccine overwhelmingly have much milder symptoms. So even if you get COVID, the vaccine works.
“It’s no worse than the flu.” I’ve used a different argument for that one lately. “Have you ever known anyone that died from the flu?” No. “Have you ever known anyone that died from COVID?” Uh, yes.
Get the vaccine. It’s free. It’s easy. It’s safe.
