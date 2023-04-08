Maybe you would call them flashbacks. This week, my mind has been flitting back and forth among topics past. As I’ve said many times, I avoid religion and politics (and NASCAR), but topics you find here range far and wide.
I try and not repeat myself but after almost 39 years, it seems inevitable. What I want to do today is look at a vignette of my most repeated topics. I would hope they are repeated because they are important. So here’s what I’ve got.
Concussions. Can’t mess with them. Can’t make a mistake. Conservative care is best. Any blow to the head that results in symptoms is considered a concussion until it is decided that it isn’t.
Ankle sprains. Ice. Compression. Elevation. Early weight bearing. Those boot things are good. If you don’t move them, they may take a while.
Hamstring strains. Hard to treat. Tend to linger. May be more complicated than first thought. Never be surprised to see discoloration on the back of the thigh. Definitely needs strengthening and stretching.
Dealing with the heat. Dangerous. All precautions must be observed. Getting wet is important. Shade and reflective clothing are essential. Must keep drinking. Cold water immersion is the best immediate treatment
If you stop sweating, it is a medical emergency and you need to get to the emergency room — in a hurry.
Referees and umpires, don’t yell at them. Or, better yet, go volunteer to be an official for a youth sports league. Heaven knows we need more. Several leagues have had to shut down because of a lack of officials.
Do they make mistakes? Heavens yes. But 99.9% of them are out there to help young people have sports opportunities. I’ve singled several out through the years. They’re good folks.
Parents, provide your kids with opportunities. A pitching coach at 8 is a waste of time and money. A $600 bat? Same thing. Sports specialization at a young age is one of the most dangerous things you can do to your kid. Let them play everything. If it’s not fun, they won’t be good. Let me say that again — if they aren’t enjoying themselves playing a sport when they’re kids, they will never reach their potential.
How do you prevent ACL injuries? Pay attention to the foot position. Athletes with flat or pronated feet are more likely to injure their ACL. Same with early strength training, which is essential to having a strong foundation. Jump training is huge. Some kids simply never learn how to move.
Kneecap (patellar) problems? Same thing. Look at their feet and strengthen their hips. I’ve been guilty in my professional career of working on strengthening the quad muscles to help with kneecap problems. Doesn’t work. When you know better, you do better.
The best exercise is the one you will do. I don’t think I’ll ever quit preaching that sermon. Sure, there are things that you might need to do differently, but if you simply move, your health will improve.
Don’t smoke. It doesn’t say “bad idea” on a pack of cigarettes. It says you will die. Slowly. Painfully.
We eat too much carbs, drink too many sodas and generally don’t get enough fruits and vegetables. Your best diet plan is right there, staring you in the face.
Get outside. Play. Find things that are fun to do. Enjoy good weather. Dance in the rain. Get stuck in the snow. Eat good food. Listen to music that makes you feel good. Live long. Don’t worry so much. Be happy.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.