Recently, I had the opportunity to ride my bike on the Greenbelt on a Saturday morning. This isn’t too odd for a lot of people but for 25+ years, I’ve been doing a bike ride on Saturday morning with friends, riding all over Blount County and occasionally beyond.
But this Saturday was different. One of my grandchildren had just come off of COVID quarantine and I wanted to take him somewhere for some outdoors and exercise. That Saturday was pretty packed in for the rest of the day so Saturday morning was about all that was available. So I picked him up and off we went.
My family will tell you that I don’t give up that regular Saturday morning ride for much, but once you become a grandparent, you’ll realize that you will do anything for one of those grandchildren.
Mid-morning, we started at Sandy Springs Park and rode up to the end where it makes a loop. I was able to show him a memory plaque and tree that had been planted for my dad when he died in 1997. This grandson never met his great grandfather but proudly posed beside the plaque and then wanted to know what kind of man he was.
Wow! Such insight and compassion from an 8 year old. I told him my dad was a good man, a simple man, who was uneducated but a hard worker and someone immensely proud of his only son.
It was a delightful morning with perfect weather and great company. Here’s the thing — we saw probably a couple of hundred people on the Greenbelt! It was awesome!
Walkers, joggers and bikers. Even a skateboarder. Some strolling casually, others huffing and puffing. It wasn’t crowded at all. Those people were spread out over a couple of miles. But it was really cool to see it all.
I love the solitude that comes from hiking in the backcountry of the Smokies but there is a real sense of community when you travel our Greenbelt.
And then my grandson wanted to go see the Fort Craig monument. If you’ve been on the Greenbelt, you probably know the one. It still has a bubbling spring. There’s a map on the monument that lists all the old forts in the area. One of those is Fort Black. He was naturally curious about that one.
Located near Chilhowie View, Fort Black or Blacks Blockhouse was established when this area was the western frontier by none other than Joseph Black. Related? I don’t know. But I’m digging into it.
But back to the Greenbelt. Our Greenbelt is a true treasure. I’ve always thought that but this Saturday morning made me appreciate it even more. Originally built to accommodate bicycle traffic, it has become so much more. With much of the path traveling along Pistol Creek, it is an oasis in the heart of our cities.
All this is accomplished with amazingly few road crossings. The designers knew what they were doing. You can even stop by my favorite coffee shop along the way and then go sit by the creek.
The people that we encountered came in all shapes, sizes, and ages, and were out there moving! I wrote recently about how we need to simply move. Maybe the Greenbelt is the place for you to do that. Safe, convenient, and pastoral, it can be an escape in the middle of town.
The couple quietly pushing a baby stroller. The football coach running while pushing a running stroller. The jogger politely giving way to traffic. The couple on recumbent bikes enjoying themselves.
I loved it. After a picnic lunch from this grandson’s favorite place, we drove slowly home, savoring the time together. Definitely worth giving up a Saturday morning ride.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.