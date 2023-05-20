Last week’s column about girls wrestling and Title IX generated a lot of interest. A couple of thank you’s, one “long overdue,” and then several questions about preventing ACL injuries in girls.
If you remember, I had just returned from my ICCUS Society meeting, where ACL prevention was an important topic. There is definitely evidence that we are impacting the incidence of ACL injuries among female athletes.
Yeah, but how? OK, this is certainly within my arena of expertise as a sports physical therapist and athletic trainer, but I decided to have a chat with a young mentee of mine.
Dr. Amy Arundale is a physical therapist who also has a Ph.D. in biomechanics from the University of Delaware. Amy and I have been friends for several years and chat often. Her PhD work was in the area of preventing ACL injuries.
After her PhD, she took a job with the Brooklyn Nets of the NBA. After three years with the Nets, where her primary job was preventing knee injuries, she took a job at the Red Bull Sports Medicine Center in Salzburg, Austria, where she is now.
A soccer player in college, Dr. Arundale along the way took up Australian Rules Football, also known as “Footie.” On July 17, 2021, while playing Footie, she tore her ACL.
At first, she was rather surprised that she, the ACL prevention expert (BTW, probably one of the two most knowledgeable of those in the world), would tear her ACL.
But in the days after that, she did a self-analysis that is a lesson in what can lead to an ACL injury. At the time of her injury, she had not played competitively but once in 24 months, was behind on her sleep, and was fatigued from walking around Vienna before the event started. Because of an ankle injury, she taped the ankle on the injured leg. And she started her period the next day.
What else do we know about ACL injuries? We know that how the foot hits the ground is a big deal with knee injuries. Pronators and those with flat feet are putting lots of stress on their knee when they run or jump.
When females land from a jump, they are more likely than males to allow their knees to tilt inside. While there are many potential reasons for this, a primary reason may be their strength, particularly at the hip. Anyone can be trained to land more effectively.
Every athlete should be using ACL prevention techniques in their training regimen, but especially those that are in team sports and sports that involve cutting, pivoting, or jumping. There are several online resources for that (Perform+, 11+, Knakontrol). This needs to be performed several times a week.
As boys grow, they tend to develop strength at the same time as their limbs grow, where girls tend to develop limb length and the strength afterwards. Some of this is biological, but it is also likely underpinned by traditional sports training programs where women haven’t gotten much strength training until later in their athletic careers. Obviously, this is getting better.
More girls are playing sports at an early age, a sermon that I started preaching years ago. This means that they are developing athleticism and stronger muscles, particularly around the all important hip and knee.
Fortunately, this is getting better.
