Just two old guys running around in the woods: that’s where I found myself one day this week. My buddy Ken Bell and I (he’s retired — I’m not) were on mountain bikes deep in the forest, waxing philosophical.
We had stopped to catch our breath, a long way from the nearest road, and looked around at the beauty of the mountains and decided we were both extremely lucky.
We were lucky to live in a part of the country that features mountains and trails and backcountry experiences literally in our back door.
We were lucky to have bikes with shocks and disc brakes that allow us to explore areas not seen by many and to ride in relative comfort as we whoop down curves and hills.
And, for sure, we weew lucky to be healthy enough to still do this at such an advanced age. Two old geezers, one in his 70’s and the other almost there, acting like teenagers on the downhill parts.
We do OK on the uphill parts too, simply because we both have spent a lot of time on a bicycle and if you’re riding a bicycle around here, you’re gonna climb some hills.
That makes me think of this guy from Houston that comes up to these parts to vacation and ride bikes. In the few weeks before he heads this way, he finds a downtown parking garage and climbs up and down. It doesn’t quite prepare him for the hills he finds once he gets here, but it is better than nothing.
Which brings me to my second tangent (the way my brain works): Any exercise is better than no exercise. I’ve said it many, many times: the best exercise program you can do is the one that you will do. It has nothing to do with what might be the best exercise for you nor what might be enough exercise for you.
Just move. Sure, there are different ways to do that, some fun, some not, some good, some not so good. But moving is the most important part.
My buddy and I have certainly done that. Lest you think I’m bragging, I’ve been active my whole life (so far) because of a fear of the heart attack that my dad had at age 45, too dadgum young. And the bypass surgery that he had at 70. Not for me.
It’s not that I’m smarter than anybody else; I just don’t want to share that same fate. Never have. Never will. That’s why you find me at the gym at 5:30 in the morning or on one kind of bike or the other just about every day.
Although I must tell you that I’m not on the road bike nearly as much as I used to be. The roads just seem more dangerous these days. Too much traffic, even on some of the remote country roads that most of us bikers prefer, and too many aggressive drivers out there.
Every biker that I know has been threatened, numerous times. A bicycle versus a 2000-pound car is no contest. And that piece of glorified styrofoam I wear on my noggin’ just isn’t going to help much. I’m not sure what some drivers have against bicycle riders. I guess I never will.
Because of all that, you’re going to find me most often on my mountain bike, off in the mountains somewhere. Some days, I’ll pull out my gravel bike (sort of a cross between a mountain bike and a road bike) and go up and across Rich Mountain Road or something like that. And yeah, I’ll still ride my road bike from time to time.
I became convinced a long time ago that I could do something about remaining healthy and vigorous into my senior years. That’s what I’ve tried to do, and that’s why you’ll find me and other old geezers screaming down mountain bike trails or hiking up mountains or running marathons or all the other vigorous things healthy old geezers do.
Age can be just a number if you work at it (even if the candles on your birthday cake resemble a bonfire).
