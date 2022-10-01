OK, this one has nothing to do with sports. Absolutely nothing. And it’s gonna be short, but bear with me.
The landscaping business is booming right now — OK, you said no sports but really? Hear me out. It seems like I’m a relic (well, I am). One grandson agreed that I’m a dinosaur. But it seems like I’m one of the last people around that mows their own yard. A couple of my neighbors do but most don’t.
I’ve got this big, zero-turn lawn mower that could almost compete on the NASCAR circuit and I mow about 3 acres. It takes a while but, as with most of my farm/yard chores, I put on some music and I can work forever.
Bush-hogging my lower pasture is a happy place for me. Playing one of my playlists, I find peace on the back of a tractor.
Let me digress a bit because it’s obvious I’m all over the place with this one. I grew up around tractors and lawn mowers and chainsaws. My earliest job was mowing yards for friends of my parents. At 10, I had three yards that I mowed regularly.
At 12, I began hauling hay, at first for Jimmy Greenway’s Aunt Marie Brooks and then later for several different farmers. We didn’t give any thought to all the loud engine noise, but back to that in a minute.
In high school and early college, I played in several rock bands. At times, it seemed like the louder the better. I went to a Grand Funk Railroad concert one time and my seats were directly in front of one of the huge set of speakers. I didn’t hear well for three days.
Since I was 40, I’ve worn hearing aids. My audiologist, the famed John Berry, once told me that my hearing loss was akin to that found with those who worked around jet engines or who were in rock bands.
Nonetheless, for many years, its as though my middle name was “huh?” Such was my hearing loss. As you lose your hearing, you become better at reading lips. I’ve always been popular to have as a companion watching football on TV. Most of the time, I can tell you what the coach is saying. For the record, you don’t really want to know most of what Nick Saban is saying but Dabo Swinney is clean and wholesome enough for your grandmother.
It’s not like I can just watch someone’s lips move and tell everything they are saying, but in context, I can often tell what someone is saying.
People with hearing loss will supplement what they hear with some lip reading.
I know that on the bicycle, with wind rushing by, I often need those visual clues that I get from watching their mouth move. When someone says something, I can tell they said something and maybe I pick up a word or two, but I don’t hear enough and so I’ll have them repeat themselves and watch their lips move. From that, I can usually figure out what they’re saying.
So, here’s my point. Protect your hearing, especially when you’re younger. To me, mowing your yard without ear protection is just crazy. The little foam plug things help some but not enough. The big earmuff things work the best and should be part of your wardrobe any time you are around loud noises.
You will thank me later.
