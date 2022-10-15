I’m a bicycle rider. Mountain bike, road bike, gravel bike — if it has two wheels and no motor, I’m a fan. I don’t mind the motorized version, but it’s just not where I’m at right now.
Back in the day, I spent a fair amount of time on the motorized version. I used to ride a dirt bike, and I’ve been on a big bike a few times, too. I even had a scooter as my main means of transportation for a while, long before it was cool.
Our area is an incredible place to ride. The foothills of the Smokies make for the perfect road bike experience. And The Dragon may be the country’s favorite place to ride a motorcycle.
Blount County has its very own mountain bike playground with Vee Hollow in Townsend and South Knoxville has a vast array of trails. Rich Mountain, when the gate is closed, is a great place to ride a gravel bike.
I must admit that my passion for riding my road bike in the more remote part of our county has waned a bit. For reasons unknown, many people driving motorized vehicles just simply hate those of us on the bicycle. And it seems to keep getting worse.
I’ll admit that us bikers can be our own worst enemy, riding irresponsibly, taking up too much of the road. But the two biggest reasons that I’ve heard from those that resent bicycles on the road are first, that it is illegal, and second, that we’re slowing traffic down.
Well, it’s definitely not illegal. Check the laws. Yes, bikers must follow traffic laws — obeying the rules of the road, staying to the right, riding no more than two abreast — but riding a bicycle on our roads is most assuredly not illegal.
And slowing you down? Really? Waiting on a biker to climb a hill when you can’t pass might cost you 30 seconds on the way to your very important meeting, but we are slow enough that we’re not that hard to pass.
I may be the only bicycle rider that I know that hasn’t had something thrown at them while riding. Spit cups. Wrenches. Beer bottles. You name it. So you can understand how sometimes I just don’t want to face all that. I may be more likely to get hurt on the mountain bike, but at least I won’t be assaulted by a 2,000-pound vehicle.
My passion for biking persists, but my heart for riding on the road is struggling. It’s still a happy place for me, but is it worth it? Sometimes it is, sometimes it isn’t.
But because of a grandson who loves to ride his bike, I’ve discovered this gem in the middle of our cities known as the Greenbelt. Oh, I knew it was here all along but most of my experience with our Greenbelt was in the Sandy Springs/Greenbelt Lake portions. I’ve found it is so much more than that.
Oh. My. Goodness. So much more. I didn’t really appreciate it, even though I’ve spoken lovingly about it in this space more than once.
Here’s a stat for you: Our Greenbelt system has over 27 miles of paths. All are multi-use and take you through some gorgeous parts of our community. One minute you’re in the city and the next you are following the path of Pistol Creek in open meadows and rolling hills. It links our parks, which are special places themselves.
The Alcoa bridge crossing 129 near the Airport is part of the Greenbelt system leading to neighborhoods near Green Meadow Country Club. Up around Springbrook Park. Out to Clayton Homes and beyond. All the way up to Foothills Elementary School. And all this is accomplished with surprisingly few road crossings.
And wonderful it is. Scenic, protected and convenient. I truly love riding with him, discovering new parts and repeating favorite old ones. It still isn’t the place for a serious biker — we travel too fast for it and become a hazard ourselves — but for a wonderful, casual ride or walk, it can’t be beat.
Also, for the record, I’m not retired. Everybody assumes that since I’m not on the football sidelines, that I’m not working. That’s not the case at all. I’m still in the clinic at Cherokee every day.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.