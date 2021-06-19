Almost every Wednesday, I take advantage of Cades Cove Loop Road being closed and head up Rich Mountain Road. If you don’t know where that is, it is at the end of Dry Valley, up Old Cades Cove Loop Road.
For the rest of the week, it is a one-way road out of Cades Cove, splitting off the Cades Cove loop at the Cades Cove Missionary Baptist Church and heading up a gravel road to the park boundary.
It’s that park boundary where hikers and bikers start. We all call that Rich Mountain Road because it goes up the flanks of Rich Mountain before dropping into Cades Cove, but I think it is really Old Cades Cove Loop Road. I imagine it has quite a history.
There are a lot of hiking opportunities there. At the park boundary, you can access the Ace Gap Trail. Just up the road, you can jump on the Rich Mountain Trail. Not too far away is Indian Grave Gap Trail.
But I was there for the biking. From the parking lot, you go about 6 miles, gaining about 1,400 feet in the process. At the gap, you begin the descent into Cades Cove, again about 6 miles and about 1,400 feet down.
Then you turn around and reverse your route. Good bikers make it in less than an hour and a half. Others might plan on a couple of hours. Or go up to the gap and turn around and come back down to the parking lot.
Either way, once you leave the parking lot, you are immediately transported into the outdoors. The sights and smells are completely different from city life. The temperature is lower. There are creeks along the way and tiny waterfalls to punctuate the route.
It’s a special place and I’m thankful to the park service for closing it to vehicles on Wednesdays. Others may prefer to loop around Cades Cove (also closed to vehicle traffic on Wednesdays), but I like that little hint of backcountry.
This week, coming back up out of Cades Cove, we encountered a bear. There is something distinctly different in a bear encounter on their turf, without the protection of a car or truck. It’s more real — more exhilarating.
This bear was standing by the side of the road, watching us warily. We kept a respectful distance and pretty soon saw little heads popping up in the brush beside the road. It turns out this was a mama bear with triplets.
They were adorable, but I will tell you that there is nothing more dangerous in these parts than coming between a mama black bear and her cubs.
After about 15 minutes, and probably on a signal from mama, the three cubs crossed the road and proceeded up the bank on the other side of the road. Mama soon followed but stopped to graze beside the road.
We knew better than to challenge her. After she started moving up the hill, I slowly moved forward, talking gently to her. I was still a safe distance away, but she kept her eyes on me. She wasn’t finished with me yet, as she took one last opportunity to do a two-step charge at me, just to keep me in my place, as her cubs looked on from the tree they had climbed.
After she went on up the hill and was a safe distance away, we rode on up the hill on our bikes, thrilled at this backcountry adventure with truly wild creatures.
Why is this my story today? We are blessed with incredible natural resources around here, especially in the Great Smoky Mountain National Park, which makes up about a third of Blount County. There is absolutely no doubt in my mind that we are healthier for being outdoors…not driving around Cades Cove in an air-conditioned vehicle but walking or biking — moving slow enough to take it all in.
So, I encourage you to get out there and take advantage of all that we have on our doorstep. It doesn’t take a ton of time and the effort is all on you. I promise you that you will be blessed for doing so.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.