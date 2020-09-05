I’m going to address sports and COVID-19 one more time (Well, maybe. I don’t know. No promises). It hasn’t gone away. It won’t go away until we have a vaccine. It is still deadly and the numbers are still daunting.
Let me back up. Sports have returned, sort of. Not everyone is playing and it seems like the start to the sports season is sputtering like my first car (1954 Buick, three on the tree, primary color-bondo). Maryville College will not have fall sports. Some college conferences are playing — others are not. The SEC is playing an all-SEC schedule and the last thing I heard was that Neyland Stadium would be limited to 25% capacity.
Coaches everywhere are working hard to protect their team members. School administrators are making oftentimes tough decisions. The stands at games do seem sparse and somewhat separated.
But what I’m not seeing are masks. My own personal estimate from checking the stands and bleachers at games is that about 20% of the people attending are wearing masks. What convinced me to write about this one more time was a game that I attended in another county this week.
I’m sorry, but it’s an issue for me. So I checked the stands at this game and there wasn’t a single mask being worn. Not one. Every mask that I saw was being worn by the coaches on our sidelines. There was a check-in station for temperature checks and those folks were in masks, but that was it.
Folks, this is a TSSAA rule that is black and white. This was taken straight from the TSSAA website: “Member schools will require that all fans wear face coverings if within six feet of others and if using a projected voice within fifteen feet of others at all times while on-site (except children under 2) and maintain social distancing (six feet, or the equivalent of two empty seats between them and other fans) from anyone other than those living in the same household.”
Face coverings at all times while on site. I’m not sure what a “projected voice” is but I assume that is yelling. There just isn’t any other gray area to this one.
I’ve been asked if I really believe that a face mask will protect me. I don’t know for sure. I know that it keeps me from touching my face. I know that it is a constant reminder to wash my hands and keep my distance from others. And I know those things will reduce my chances of getting COVID-19.
Science tells me that face coverings help. TSSAA says I’m supposed to wear it, so I wear it.
Too many folks got all excited this week when the CDC announced that about 94% of the COVID-19 deaths had co-morbidities. That “co-morbidity” thing seemed to make it appear that it was only going to kill the old, frail and sick. That somehow that makes it more acceptable.
That’s simply not true — it can kill healthy people of all ages.
I’m 67 and have high blood pressure. That means that I have co-morbidities. Asthma. COPD. Diabetes. Obesity. All those are co-morbidities that will reduce your chances of surviving COVID-19. People with co-morbidities are your friends, your neighbors, your family.
I love high school sports, especially football. I want to see these kids get to play, especially those seniors that will likely never play again. That’s why I’m doing everything I can to keep them safe.
And if that means preaching this sermon again and again, so be it.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.