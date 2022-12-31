2022. Where did it go? I almost didn’t notice it — such is the scope of a passing age. I used to think the clock stopped at times; now, it seems like it will spin off its axis. Where did the time go? This time of year, it’s easy to reflect and review. What did I do well? What did I do wrong? What could I do better? What was good? What was bad?
Back when I had my knee replacement (2019), I was known for saying, “It is what it is.” 2022 might best be looked at as “It was what it was,” with the good and the bad. The Alcoa football team won another state championship. It never gets old, but it seems like they’ve been winning championships since leather helmets.
There are several new coaches around here. Not being in sports coverage much anymore, I don’t know a few of the new ones. All of them are interested in growing young people into good adults. They wouldn’t be doing it if they weren’t.
But there is plenty that is wrong with the world: politics, war, hunger, drugs, crime, school shootings, disease. Sometimes it doesn’t pay to watch the news or read the paper.
If you look on a new year as a new start, that’s great. What has happened in the past is in the past. Maybe it is time to re-invent yourself.
That’s part of why gyms are full in January, but failure to follow through on those changes is what makes those gyms empty in February. Is your commitment to changing yourself just a shift in the wind or a true lifestyle change?
Maybe you’re a sophomore who didn’t get much playing time this year. You are determined not to let that happen again. So, you hit the weight room like gangbusters. But are you committed or are you involved? Look at a breakfast of eggs and sausage. What’s the difference between the chicken and the pig? The chicken is involved, the pig is committed! Do you eat for performance? Do you get adequate sleep? Does your strength program focus on functional training or big biceps? Do you stretch daily? Do you mentally prepare to get the most out of your workouts? Are you committed to being a great teammate? Are you fully into staying coachable? What about when the coach is on your case — are you prepared to see it as coaching or just someone being critical? Maybe they’re not on your case but instead are trying to get the best out of you.
Are you all in? Are you the chicken or the pig? Now is the time to decide. You can’t stay in the same place. The world is changing around you, and you must adapt to live the life you want to live.
As we moved into the post-COVID world, we find that things changed, perhaps forever. We still see masks from time to time. They seem to be on those that are most vulnerable: the elderly, the medically compromised. Some things haven’t changed so much. Smoking, hunger, opioids, obesity and poverty are still around. We have an obligation to be our best selves, but only part of that is your (my) physical and emotional health. We, and by that I mean me, have an obligation to help those who can’t take care of themselves, regardless of what it might be.
