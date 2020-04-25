Just this week, Governor Lee announced that the Safer at Home order will expire on April 30th, allowing the reopening of businesses across the state.
This will be a “phased reopening,” details of which are steadily emerging.
I don’t expect schools to reopen, and the spring sports seasons have already been abandoned. There is lots of speculation about fall sports. I think we just need to wait and see. But things will be changed.
Lots of folks will be reluctant to get in the middle of a crowd of people for a long time.
This doesn’t mean that we’ve beat this thing. We haven’t. The things we’ve done (hand washing, social distancing, businesses closing) have just slowed it down. Slowed it down so hospitals could prepare. Slowed it down so hospitals wouldn’t be overwhelmed by the huge surge in coronavirus cases that has happened all around the globe.
As the world has dealt with this pandemic, we have learned a few things. We have learned that it has hit hardest in densely populated areas. We have learned that it is most dangerous for those that are physically or medically vulnerable.
I must say that I’m so proud of our local hospital for the rapid preparations it has made to get ready. And I’m equally proud of our community that stepped up to help the hospital prepare and to help their neighbors. Stories of food sharing and drive by birthday parties abound.
The Governor weighed the need for getting people back on the job with the impact on our healthcare delivery system and potential risk for those affected by the coronavirus. It’s not an easy decision and there are passionate folks on both sides of the discussion. I’m not here to take sides or to convince you that either side is right or wrong. People are hurting. Now is not the time to judge.
But here’s the thing — you can expect an increase in the cases, and yes, the deaths, from the coronavirus as rules are relaxed. That’s anticipated. That’s why it is so important that we continue to follow all the guidelines that we’ve been under for the past few weeks.
We need to continue to wash our hands and keep our hands out of our mouths. We need to continue to practice social distancing. I expect those “non-essential” businesses to follow the same rules that the essential businesses have been following: Limiting the number of people admitted to a business, marking the floor at check-out lanes to ensure proper distancing and providing screens between checkers and customers.
It’s easy to get complacent as the number of new cases dwindles. Instead of assuming the worst is past, we should understand that this beast is still out there. I see far too many people not doing what they are supposed to. That’s a mistake. This thing is a monster. Talk to anyone in New York City.
I see young people that feel they are invulnerable and who ignore all the precautions. Yes, it’s true that young healthy people will not likely die from this. But they can carry it to the old, the young, the weak. This thing is as sinister as anything we have faced in healthcare.
Those at risk should still stay at home. Those most vulnerable are our oldest, our youngest, those that are immunosuppressed, those with asthma, COPD or other lung problems. Those with diabetes. Those with any medical conditions that compromise their ability to fight off disease. STAY HOME!
The rest of us should respect others by wearing a mask in public places. Avoid crowds. It’s not yet time to return to stadiums or church pews. The best advice I’ve had is to pretend that you have it and do the things necessary to avoid passing it on to someone else. And pretend that everyone you encounter has it and do what you need to do to protect yourself. You never know.
