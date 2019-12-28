This is going to be the last you hear on this topic for a while.
I went back to work this week, and life is slowly resembling normal. So it’s time to put this story to rest for a while.
I’m talking about my recent knee replacement surgery. The next time you hear from me on this topic I will be telling you about a return to the bicycle. I promise.
You already know it’s been a bit more than I would have thought. I thought I was stronger, more prepared and ready for this thing. I even told Dr. Jones (that did the surgery) that I was not going to be his typical patient.
Well, this piece of garbage knee that I gave the good Dr. Jones to work with had something different in mind. This thing decided I was going to pay for ignoring it for way too many years. It decided at surgery that “all right big boy, I’m going to show you who is boss.”
I’ve been humbled. I’m not Superman. I’m far more normal than I ever thought. This knee replacement has been just like everybody else’s. It hurts. It’s stiff. No part of it is easy.
Oh, it seemed like it was going to go just like I planned. The morning after surgery, the wonderful physical therapist Kim Tippitt got me up and walked around the halls of the hospital. That was after Physical Therapy Technician Bill brought me coffee and my wife sweet tea — something he does for lots of folks (and another column unto itself).
Kim expertly guided me through my first few steps, coaching me along the way and then took me to the PT gym on the same floor to go through a few exercises. When she came back for another jaunt, I asked to use my own forearm crutches and she obliged.
I was off to a booming start. I went home that night and came to a screeching halt. The pain was rather significant. I was, perhaps, human after all. The next few days taught me lesson after lesson. I was most assuredly human.
Surgery was on a Wednesday. My first outpatient physical therapy visit was to be Friday at 1 p.m. On Friday morning, I called and cancelled that appointment, opting instead to move to Monday. My family could not believe it. I was definitely called out on that one. I just wasn’t ready.
Let’s jump back to the now. As I said, I’m back at work. Everyone is looking out for me but I’m where I need to be. Two weeks at home did not drive me crazy. My wife has taken incredible care of me. I’ve read a ton, watched some good movies, and caught up on a lot of writing.
Physical Therapy is going well. My knee is really stiff but that’s mainly because of the extra length of time that I had to stay in a tourniquet for the surgery and for the extent of the garbage that my knee had become. Pain is manageable. Walking isn’t too bad.
Several weeks ago, a friend said to make note of the date when I decided that this whole affair was worth it. I really can’t say I’m quite there but I know that the day is coming. I can see the light at the end of the tunnel.
And I can’t really answer the question “are you glad you did it?” I guess I am but I’m ready to be normal, pain-free and back on the bicycle.
