I’ve got this friend. He always has a smile on his face and a friendly word to say. Pretty much every time I see him, his greeting is “Hey, buddy.”
So for the purpose of this column, I’m going to call him “My Buddy.”
“My Buddy” is in the gym pretty much every day. If he doesn’t make it, I worry something is wrong. He is always working hard; he’s probably the hardest working person in the gym.
I’ve never heard “My Buddy” complain. He never whines, doesn’t ever ask for help much. He just puts his head down and goes to work.
“My Buddy” spends his days in a wheelchair, with very little strength in his arms. That doesn’t stop him from doing everything he can. He asks for no sympathy, begs for no quarter. Every day is an uphill battle, but that smile is perpetual.
I’ll watch him and work a little harder myself. I’ll think about backing off and I see him across the gym giving it all he has, and I’ll do extra. I’ll start to think about old age and worn out joints and a ticking clock, but then I’ll see his attitude of gratitude, and I immediately feel better about my circumstances.
Long ago, I had this patient who was a true hypochondriac. Everything was wrong with her, or if it wasn’t, whatever was wrong with her was worse than whatever anyone else had. Bless her heart, she finally did get something that took her life. Hers was a pretty miserable existence.
I have several friends who have had breast cancer. I work with a couple of them. That’s got to be scary. I’m sure they had sleepless nights of worry, but what I remember most about both of those I’m close to is that they were determined. They were fighters and cancer wasn’t going to define them or beat them.
It wasn’t a raging at the mountaintop, but more like put your head down and keep pushing. They knew it was a marathon and not a sprint and they were determined to win the race.
I definitely whine too much about getting older. My cliché answer is, “Better than the alternative,” but in reality, I do think about it. Twenty years from now, I’ll be almost 90. Twenty years ago, I was right at 50 and thought I could still do anything. The clock wasn’t ticking then.
It’s ticking now, but that’s OK. I’m doing what I can to continue to be me. I get asked all the time about when I’m going to retire. I honestly don’t know. I love what I’m doing and I really think I’m helping a lot of people. I get to watch my grandkids grow up. I’m Daddy Joe, Joesie, or Joey, depending on which of them you talk to.
I fight hypertension, but I’m otherwise quite healthy. That artificial knee is working just fine. I ride my bike regularly. I travel a bit, and I have friends all across the country. As I wrote about a couple of weeks ago, I’m “too blessed to protest.”
Where are you in your personal journey? Are you a “carpe diem” kind of person or are you more of a “nose to the grindstone” person?” Are you doing today what is important to having good health tomorrow? Are you doing today what you want to be doing?
Are you OK with what might happen tomorrow?
Are you making the best of today, accepting the fact that you might not be here tomorrow?
I knew “My Buddy” before he was confined to a wheelchair. He was the same person: friendly, personable, always with a kind word and a smile.
Be like “My Buddy.”
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.