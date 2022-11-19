Yes, it’s Thanksgiving week. And yes, I have a lot to be thankful for. But this week, it was some little things — things we take for granted — that reminded me to be grateful for blessings not often considered.
It started with a warm shower on a cold morning. That’s quite often the case: a thought runs through my head and the next thing you know, a column emerges. Just think about it. The weather outside is frightful. It’s early. It’s dark. It’s cold. And that warm shower comes streaming down. Ah, so good!
We all take it for granted, but I’m willing to bet that there are a lot of people that shower with cold water every day. Not us. If cold water comes out of the place we’re expecting hot water, then we immediately call for hot water heater repairs. Can’t happen fast enough. I don’t think anybody keeps statistics on it but there are probably a lot more people in the world using cold showers than there are using warm showers.
And clean water. Over 10% of earth’s population doesn’t have access to clean water. That’s over 770 million people yet, you and I can go to the kitchen, push a lever, and get all the clean water we could possibly need. We just take it for granted.
I put some seeds in the ground and out pops vegetables and flowers. Blueberries in June. Right now it’s turnip greens and spinach. The glory of working in the dirt and growing my own food is somehow deep and meaningful. I hope I never take it for granted.
If I walk outside at my house, I’m looking straight at the Smokies. I see them horizon to horizon. I don’t even have to go anywhere. Just out my back door. It may not seem like much, but you can’t sit and stare at our mountains without finding some peace.
I walk into the room and my 2-year-old granddaughter, my namesake, screams “Joey!” It may be my third grandfather’s name but the world is immediately alright with me.
One of my other grandchildren wins a game and sprints to leap into her father’s arms. It doesn’t get any better than that. That right there is what you want for your kids.
Another one loses a game and fights back tears because it means that much. And I get to have that postgame conversation where I get to ask things like, “What did you learn,” and tell him that I’m proud of him. I’ve not always been around for kids or grandkids. My work and my profession have taken me away a lot. But at that place, at that moment, I’m doing what I’m supposed to be doing. The little things.
I’ve whined about my blood pressure here a time or two. Bad genes. But you know what? I’m still pretty dang healthy. I don’t like all those pills I have to take, but I trust my doctors (Turner and Scott) to know what I should be doing. I’m counting on them keeping me healthy for a very long time.
Until we don’t have it, we take good health for granted. Sure, there are aches and pains, but that just means that we are alive. I can’t say that about a lot of friends. I’ve been to too many funerals lately.
Good health isn’t out of the reach for almost everybody in this country. All you have to do is exercise daily (maybe you just walk your dog because not everybody can do CrossFit), eat better (avoid salt, refined sugar, refined flour) and don’t smoke. If everybody in the country did those three things, we would fix the health care system in this country.
Let me say that again. If we exercise daily, eat better and don’t smoke, we would all live longer and be healthier. And our dependence on expensive medical options like cardiac bypasses and handfuls of prescription medicines would go down. Way down. It’s the little things.
So, when that alarm goes off in the morning, and I slowly realize that I’ve lived another day, I don’t want to take it for granted. I don’t want to miss all those little things. I want to live and love and serve. That’s what we are here for. And for all those little moments that make a life.
