In one of my rare forays into the grocery store, the young man bagging my groceries said something that stuck with me.
This young man, with a smile as broad as the room, when asked, “How are you doing?” replied, “Too blessed to protest.”
I’m sure he had stresses. He appeared to be 40-ish and still bagging groceries. He probably put in long hours while on his feet all day. But this fellow seemed the type to make everybody’s day better. I know he made my day better.
I wish we had more of that. I wish I could be more like that. I want to be that person to tell someone how amazing they are. Wouldn’t that make for the best teammate ever?
We had a player on our football team one time who was like that. He seemed to never have a bad day. He wasn’t very good, but he did work hard.
He’s the kind of kid you might be tempted to say, “If we had 11 of him, we could win some games.” Well, not really. You will still need five big linemen and a quarterback and somebody to run and catch the ball.
But you had to like him, even when he did some really silly stuff. You still had to laugh with him (not at him). He was truly a positive force.
I remember a few kids who almost always had a big smile on their face. TD Blackmon was one of those. Oh, he was serious when he needed to be, but I have to believe that one of the things that made him so good was that things just didn’t seem to bother him. Behind in a game? No problem — let’s just do the things it takes to get back in it.
Think for a moment what kind of teammate is the worst type you can imagine. I bet the image came to you quickly: someone who thinks only about themselves, their statistics, their carries.
I used to play basketball with a guy who never passed up a shot. I could be wide open under the basket and he would throw up a 3-pointer from the corner. He was a nice guy, but not much fun to play with.
I’ve known too many athletes who would pout and whine because they weren’t getting the accolades they thought they deserved. I remember one parent who used to measure the column inches on articles in the newspaper, fussing when her child’s school didn’t get the exact same space as the other schools.
And then there’s the parent who insists their child should be the star of the team, or the one who goes to talk to the coach about playing time. There was a coach in Knoxville (he’s now retired) who kicked a star player off his team because his parents violated his clearly stated rule that no parent should ever approach him about playing time for their child. I like that.
Kids know who should be starting. Instead of telling your son or daughter how great they are, teach them how to be that great teammate.
Being an important backup with a great attitude makes for a great teammate. Pulling for someone else to do well instead of griping about your own opportunities makes for a great teammate. Being a positive force in the locker room, on the field, or on the court, makes for a great teammate.
So here’s my challenge for you: be that great teammate. Be that positive force. Be that perpetual smile. Build others up. Let your energy and enthusiasm flow, whether on a team or on the job.
