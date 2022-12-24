One of the things that I’ve learned in my almost 7 decades on earth is that everybody wants to be a part of something bigger than themselves.
Team sports are the perfect example of this. Individual sports are fun and there’s a lot to be said about being the best version of yourself, but there’s something about celebrating a big win with your friends and teammates. And if you lose, it’s good to have someone to share the grief with.
A lot of sports that are considered individual sports (golf, swimming, tennis) often have a big team component, too. I’ve had the good fortune to watch a lot of UT’s tennis matches in the last year and it is often a raucous affair, with teammates standing courtside to cheer their teammates. And when an individual win clinches the match championship, it’s over and chaos reigns.
I know that my tennis-playing grandson puts a lot of emphasis on the team aspect. A couple of times this year, he won his match but his team fell short. Don’t even try and console him about that. His team meant more to him than his own win. I like that.
I’ve seen the same thing with swim meets. Everybody pulling for each other and celebrating individual successes. Most sports fans can remember Michael Phelps cheering at the end of the pool as a teammate clinched a relay race in the Olympics.
One of the things I love about football is how well coordinated eleven people have to be to achieve success. If the line doesn’t block, the running back doesn’t get anywhere. If there is no rush on the quarterback, he will find an open receiver.
At times, if only one part breaks down, if one person doesn’t do their job, then the play fails or the other team scores a touchdown. You get the picture.
Sports may be the ultimate personification of that concept, but I believe it extends to almost every walk in life. A community of people can often accomplish great things. No one achieves greatness alone. If it seems that way then they are simply standing on shoulders of those that paved the way.
I’m part of several professional organizations, both state and national. I’m just a tiny cog in vast organizations yet I’m part of the process and can celebrate our collective, collaborative successes.
I also do a lot with the state legislature, having found a passion for trying to make a difference in that arena a long time ago. Several years ago, there was a physical therapy bill in the state legislature that would give patients the ability to see a physical therapist without a physician referral. That bill was stuck in a committee and through political maneuvering, seemed doomed to failure.
But one committee member, influenced by the good work of one physical therapist, insisted that the bill be heard. Because of that one legislator, it got out of that committee and was later passed by the state House and Senate. One person. One vote. Being a part of something bigger than ourselves.
I want to close with a quote that I love from Marianne Williamson: “Our deepest fear is not that we are inadequate. Our deepest fear is that we are powerful beyond measure. It is our light, not our darkness that most frightens us. ... And as we let our own light shine, we unconsciously give other people permission to do the same. As we are liberated from our own fear, our presence automatically liberates others.”
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.