I’m perpetually (weekly) looking for new and/or fresh topics to write about in this space. After 35 years, that’s tough. But thanks to a young friend, I think I’ve found one.
I’m pretty sure I’ve never written about stress fractures. I checked the archives (my computer) and found nothing.
My young friend is a physical therapist in Columbus, Ohio, with a practice specializing in running injuries. Several years ago, she interned with me. At that time a student in the physical therapy program at Grand Valley State University, she moved to Maryville all the way from Grand Rapids, Michigan.
Still one of the best students I’ve ever worked with, she went on to complete a sports residency at Ohio State University and found a husband and a home. A college runner herself, she had been plagued throughout her career with stress fractures.
It wasn’t until later that she discovered an eating disorder was the source of her tendency to develop stress fractures, but more on that later.
One of my pet peeves is someone that says, “It’s not broken, just fractured.” Folks, it’s the same thing. Broke is broke. But yes, stress fractures are a bit of a different animal.
Stress fractures in the early stages have been compared to a crack in the bark of a tree. That’s not a bad analogy. The outer surface of the bone might break first, without a break through the rest of the bone. That’s usually how it starts. Ignored or left untreated, the rest of the bone can break through.
One of the more common areas for stress fractures is the fifth metatarsal of the foot. This is the long bone along the outer border of the foot. Its position and function make it susceptible to the repeated stress that can result in a stress fracture.
There are a couple of factors that can make someone more susceptible to stress fractures. Number one is bone density. I’m not going to discuss osteoporosis and osteopenia but it seems easy to understand how those can lead to stress fractures.
But a lot of people do not have optimal bone density and that can start in childhood. It’s what we do as a child that lays a foundation for better bone health in later years. In those earliest years, it is important to be active.
My young friend, the mother of twins, offers this: “Before puberty, it is very important for children to play many different sports, NOT to specialize or play the same sport year-round, and to involve sports with quick stopping and starting and sprinting.”
The other big factor in stress fractures is how the foot hits the ground. A flat foot just doesn’t provide you with a lot of shock absorbency. The repeated pounding of the flat foot hitting the ground will sooner or later produce problems, often in the form of a stress fracture. You don’t see many people with flat feet completing marathons.
You may have heard the term “pronators” to describe how the foot hits the ground. It’s the same thing — the foot just isn’t providing the shock absorbency you need. Often the solution is a custom orthotic or shoe insert.
In adolescents and young adults, eating disorders can also impact bone density. This was the case for my friend. When she overcame her eating disorder, her stress fractures stopped being a problem.
Part of the problem is that you don’t know there is a problem until it manifests itself as an injury. You may not know that your bone density isn’t good or that your foot is hitting the ground poorly until you have a problem.
But you do know that to give your kids the best chance to be healthy throughout their life is to make sure that they are active as children. It’s one of the very best things you can do for them.
