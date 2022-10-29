Ever notice how a lot of professional athletes have nicknames? Some are even known by their nicknames. Tiger, Broadway Joe, Doctor J, Pistol Pete. Those need no explanation.
Some nicknames are related to geography. The Hick from French Lick (Larry Bird). Joe DiMaggio, the Yankee Clipper. Many are tied to physical attributes. Spud Webb. Ed “Too Tall” Jones. William “Refrigerator” Perry.
Some can be tied to the way they played the game. Charlie Hustle (Pete Rose). Mean Joe Greene. Hammerin’ Hank Aaron. “The Assassin” Jack Tatum. “The Intimidator” Dale Earnhardt. I mean, if No. 3 drove up behind me, I would have been intimidated.
Who can forget “Prime Time” Deion Sanders. He’s still at it as the head coach at Jackson State University. Still outspoken, still delivering. And of course there is our own “Minister of Defense” Reggie White.
Some just make sense. Thomas “The Hitman” Hearns, a boxer with a devastating punch. Iron Mike Tyson — can you imagine having to hit that guy? One of my favorites is “Chocolate Thunder” Darryl Dawkins. His dunks could literally bring down the house — and the rim.
“Sweetness” (Walter Payton) seems almost poetic. Stan “The Man” Musial must have been pretty special. Folks tell me he really was The Man. “The Great One” (Wayne Gretzky) made it all look easy. Earvin Johnson (Magic) was pure magic on the basketball court and still has a smile that will light up a room.
Others just are what they are. The Mailman, Iceman, and Mr. October (Karl Malone, George Gervin, and Reggie Jackson). Of course there is Air Jordan, Sugar Ray Robinson, and Ken “The Snake” Stabler.
Growing up, it seemed like lots of people had nicknames. Inky Swiney. Jam-up White — a heck of a baseball player. “Ham” Hayes. Frog the janitor. Pinky Russell, whose fastball hurt my hand and whose curve ball was uncatchable as well as unhittable.
But that doesn’t seem to be the case so much anymore. I don’t know of too many people with nicknames anymore. One granddaughter has been nicknamed “Mayhem” by her soccer teammates, but I’m not sure where that one came from. Bubba Hooker isn’t his real name but he’s been called that at least since I met him at about age 3.
So I think it is time to assign some nicknames. At the risk of alienating some friends, I’d like to suggest a few. I think all of these folks will understand and forgive me.
Derek Hunt has got to be the Iceman. I’ve never seen him flustered. If you’ve ever seen him coach, you know that it’s got to be Brian “Hype” Nix. Being a heck of a golfer, of course Scott has got to be “Tin” Cupp.
You’ve got your Frank Thomas, The Big Hurt but we’ve got Nick “The Little Hurt” White and his brother, Mike “Smooth” White. And Rick “Big Stick” Howard just seems to work for me. I think his former boss, Ron “Yogi” Wilson would approve.
Robbie “The Muscle” Bennett, seems to fit. I hope Steve “Chief” Feather isn’t offended but he’s definitely in charge on the pitch. Josh “Even” Stevens is perfect.
Sarah “The Wizard” Fekete Bailey seems a good match. So does Amanda “Tough As” Leatherwood.
I guess it’s only fair to give myself a nickname too. Joe “Old Man” Black is appropriate, but Joe “I’m Not Retired” Black really seems to click, too.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.