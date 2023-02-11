We’re all chasing the fountain of youth. It’s the Law of the Land to do so after 21. Exercise, diet and sleep are important ingredients that we value more as we get older. Maybe it’s that ticking clock thing.
When you start counting back from your life expectancy, you might go, “Oh crap! I better start doing something about my health.” I recently heard about an 89-year-old lady that started taking a CrossFit class.
If you’ve pursued good health all your life, great. If not, please understand that it is never too late. You can start by making little decisions. Stop smoking. Eat better. Exercise daily.
For our kids, we all want to start them off right. That means teaching them the value of staying active. And staying fit. That’s why sports are so important during those early years.
We know that — for the most part — active children become active adults. That’s why it is so important to give our children opportunities to move and to set good examples for them. High school sports, in particular, can set the stage for the rest of their lives.
Looking at it this way, high school sports fall into one of two categories. They are either of the type that you can do your whole life, or they teach you the benefits of an active lifestyle. Either way, you win.
Sports you can do your whole life? Running. Tennis. Golf. Swimming. Cycling.
Sports that for most are over when you graduate — football, volleyball, baseball, softball and field events in track. You’ve probably sprinted for the last time unless it’s raining, and I’ve never seen anyone over 40 jumping hurdles. Soccer and basketball may be the outliers but those are usually over by the time you’re 40.
So, let me once again — I’ve been here many times — break it down for you. Stop smoking. Do whatever it takes. It will kill you unless something else gets to you earlier.
Eat better. That doesn’t mean giving up what you love. It doesn’t have to be extreme.
I’ve found this dessert at the grocery store — frozen sticky toffee pudding. Oh. My. Goodness. With just a bit of vanilla ice cream it is to die for. The only other place I’ve found it is at my favorite restaurant where we go for vacation every year.
I’m not going to tell you where I bought it. I’m a tad selfish that way. My point is that it’s OK to enjoy your food. Simple joys like good food, good conversation, and a warm bed are not things you should deny yourself. Just remember that moderation is key. You can’t eat the whole cake. Your bedtime snack can’t be full of empty calories.
Of course there’s this exercise thing. I’ve said it here before: I don’t care what you do for exercise, you’ve just got to move. Walk, jog, swim, cycle, lift, it doesn’t matter. You can quote me on this: “The best exercise program that you can do is the one that you will do.”
One step in front of another. And do it again tomorrow. Pretty soon you’re walking around the block and not breathing hard. And you don’t have to stop twice carrying the groceries into the house or climbing the stairs.
I’m a recovering no-sleepaholic. Used to think that anything more than 4-5 hours was a waste of time. Not so much now. I have a budding love affair with my bed. Common sense and science tell us it is good for us.
So, start today so your golden years will be worth waiting on. Do it for you.
