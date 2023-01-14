Under advisement from my wife and continuing down the path of what I know best, I want to talk about shoulders today. And yes, as a disclaimer, I have had surgery on both my shoulders.
But we’re not gonna talk about me at all today.
Professionally, I see a lot of people with shoulder problems. Most of those have not had a specific injury to their shoulder, the pain just started without an incident and gradually got worse.
I’ve said often that we are in an epidemic of shoulder problems. We know that at some point, 80% of the adult population will have a significant episode of lower back pain. I haven’t seen statistics to back it up, but I believe the incidence of shoulder problems could be even higher.
And this epidemic has been with us for a while. The frequency of people with shoulder problems that see a physical therapist tripled maybe 15 years ago, about the time a lot of jobs went to computer-based work.
Think about how many jobs now require people to work at a computer. Heck, even my job requires me to spend way too much time at a computer. Patient documentation is complicated and requires several hours per week — all sitting at a computer.
My daughter-in-law’s job is in logistics and is completely computer-based. She went into the office for years but now seldom does. She can do her work from a home computer. The mechanic at the dealership where my wife takes her van, she has to type everything into a computer. It’s everywhere.
Then you throw in COVID and the move to Zoom meetings and other virtual formats. Great time (and cost) savings, greater convenience, far less travel, but the cost is tons more time sitting in front of a computer.
So what’s the problem with sitting at a computer you might ask. It’s the position that you sit in that’s the problem — the posture you have to assume to work at a computer.
Your arms and hands are in front of you, either on the mouse or on the keyboard. That forces your shoulders and head forward. Most chairs don’t provide enough low back support to help combat that. And the computer is either too low (probably) or too high.
This position compromises the shoulder, leading to impingement issues and shoulder pain. It’s almost inevitable. Ignored or left untreated, the pain gets worse. Then you lose motion and strength in the rotator cuff. The problems spiral downward until you have significant problems.
I see the same thing in athletes, partly because of all the time student-athletes spend at a computer but also because of misguided strength training. Too much bench press will most assuredly lead to shoulder problems. I see it all the time.
So, what’s the solution? Begin by looking at how you are sitting at the computer. What position are your shoulders in? Are they back in a neutral position or turned in to reach the keyboard? Put some kind of support to your low back as you sit — that will help correct your shoulder posture.
Does your strength training program focus on the back of your shoulder as much as it does the front? It should. Do you work on flexibility in your training? If you want to avoid injuries, you most certainly will.
An apple a day may keep the doctor away but attention to your shoulder posture will definitely help you avoid shoulder problems.
