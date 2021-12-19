I’ve never really experienced writer’s block. Not yet, anyway. But this week I did suffer from a huge bout of procrastination. Not sure why.
So, it’s later in the week than usual when I finally sit down and try and put words down. And, nothing. My wife always says write about what you know. But what part?
I do know that as I’ve matured as a clinician, I’ve started trying to explain what I want to do with a patient in common sense terms. In other words, I want what I propose to do with them make sense.
It’s important to understand the process, maybe gain a better understanding of what is wrong with them. Like, why does their knee hurt where it does and why can’t they sit for more than a few minutes.
It seems like I’m always asking my patient, “Does that make sense to you,” or “Can you see how that works.” If we understand something, particularly about our bodies, then we are more likely to do something about it.
Some lessons we learn the hard way. Maybe when you were younger, you paid the price for not brushing and flossing regularly with cavities that had to be drilled and filled. That’s a memory you likely don’t want to repeat.
So, what’s the most common sense thing I can tell you today?
There are probably several. First off is listen to your body. A wise professor once told me that if you can get your patients to listen to their body, they will tell you what is wrong.
You double your mileage on your daily run? Your body will probably remind you that you shouldn’t have done that. Those kinds of reminders are obvious. Trying to lift a lot more weight than usual? You might pay the price for that.
When we do too much, too soon, too far then our bodies are likely to fail us. If we keep pushing through pain, sooner or later our bodies are going to send clear messages.
There are a lot of common sense things out there that we need to remember. Like using ice on an acute injury. We used to say ice for 24 hours and then heat but we now know better than that. If there is swelling and inflammation, use ice. We have found that there is very little use for heat in sports injuries.
We know better than to “walk off” an injury. It doesn’t work that way. If you protect the joint until you can get it seen, you will never make a mistake. If you self-diagnose and try and ignore it, you can make a lot of mistakes.
We know not to ignore concussions. We used to say you “got your bell rung” and when your head cleared (sort of), you were back in the game. We now know how dangerous that can be. Second Concussion Syndrome basically means that if you get a second concussion before the first one has had a chance to completely heal, the outcomes could be much, much worse. Your brain is fragile at this point and the damage can be severe.
We know not to ignore skin lesions, rashes and the such. Those can be highly contagious and some can even have long term effects.
Common sense health care is good health care. If it doesn’t make sense, or can’t be explained in terms that you can understand, keep asking questions. Take ownership of your body and your health.
