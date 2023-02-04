Hamstring injuries are one of the most perplexing of all athletic injuries. There is nothing to see, in only the worst cases is there anything you can feel, and they tend to linger for a very long time.
Athletes don’t understand them, coaches don’t understand them, and, quite frankly, athletic trainers don’t always understand them either. Too often, athletes with hamstring injuries are doubted — maybe they’re not tough enough. Maybe they want to get out of practice. Maybe. Maybe. Maybe.
It most certainly isn’t that simple. It’s a complicated injury that doesn’t have a simple fix, and for anyone that has had a hamstring strain, you know that running with a bad hammy is almost impossible.
The hamstrings are actually a group of muscles on the back of the upper leg. They are really long and cross both the hip and the knee, making them rare among muscle groups. But when you tear one (and even strains are a form of tissue tearing), oh my, it makes sure you know it.
Every step is painful. Forget stretching, the pain is often too intense. With a significant injury, discoloration on the back of the thigh is common.
Seasons have been ended by hamstring strains and the doubters pop up early and often. The good news is that if you treat it properly and allow it to adequately heal, you can return to normal.
Maybe the world’s leading authority on pain science is an Australian named Lorimer Mosely. Lorimer uses an interesting — and relevant — metaphor to explain certain injuries.
Here’s how the story goes: A man is walking in his neighborhood and is bit by a dog. He develops a fear of getting bitten again so he develops a fear of dogs. Then he becomes fearful of walking in his neighborhood, so he doesn’t go for walks. His condition spirals downward and his fears get worse to the point where he doesn’t even want to go outside.
The hamstring injury is the dog bite. The rest of the scenario is what happens next, as the injury continues its downward slide and seems to take forever to heal.
The best way to deal with hamstring injuries is to prevent them. Warm up completely. Don’t take on an exercise or activity that you’ve not built up to. In other words, crawl before you walk, walk before you run, run before you jump.
Make sure your hamstrings are good and flexible. Being able to touch your toes is not always a good test of hamstring flexibility. It may be that you have too much flexibility in your back and it gives you the appearance of good hamstring mobility. Not necessarily. Get it checked.
If you’ve ever torn your hamstring, you know it. And you know when and where it happened. It can feel like you’ve been shot. I’ve had several folks through the years who, while playing slow-pitch softball, tear their hamstring running to first base. And a few of those have turned to the stands to see if they can tell who shot them.
The wrong thing to do then is to rest it. You need to GENTLY stretch your hamstrings. That’s gently as in gently! Aggressive stretching is maybe the worst thing you can do. But you’ve got to do the stretching. Lots of it. And did I say to do it gently?
I know it’s going to sound self-serving, but you need to see a physical therapist. Early on. The PT can identify other things going on that led to the injury and then suggest ways to resolve those.
