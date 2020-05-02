Coronavirus. Doom and gloom. Fear the Beast.
I’ve done my part on the scare tactics. I’ve filled this space with warnings and dire predictions.
So what’s a guy to do? Shut out the world? Hide in the mountains until this is all over?
I’ve just about quit watching the news — something about the body count (the number dead from the coronavirus) that is just too much. It’s reminiscent of the news from the Vietnam era that I grew up in.
I can’t ignore the fact that it seems like a lot of people are just ignoring this thing, going on about their lives like there is nothing to be concerned about. Some people seem to have interpreted “Safer at Home” to mean “Stores are open. Let’s go shopping!”
Not a real threat? Talk to the children of those nursing home residents in Maine or in Kentucky.
Talk to anybody in New York City. I have a friend at a hospital in New Haven, Connecticut, that last week was filled with coronavirus patients.
Literally filled. The threat is very real and is still out there.
Agree or not, we’re beginning the move back to some degree of normalcy, although I would insist that we’re going to find a “new normal” out there. Some things can never go back to the way they were.
Stores, restaurants and other non-essential businesses are opening although there are a lot of rules that must be followed.
Masks, social distancing and counting heads at the door will be the rule of business for most of the summer.
“Safer At Home” is no longer a mandate but is still a good idea. I saw a meme this week that said “I’m going to come out of this thing a Hunk, a Chunk or a Drunk.” There’s a lot of truth in that.
There are obviously some negative coping mechanisms being employed. And believe me, you will employ coping mechanisms. You probably already are. But I would like to suggest that you seek out positive coping mechanisms.
Like exercise. You’ve got more free time. Take advantage of that. We also know that regular exercise will help keep you healthier and maybe make you less susceptible to the coronavirus.
This should be a time to eat better. More time to plan meals.
More time to cook. Although the lines at the fast food places are long,
I think that’s just folks finally getting out and wanting something, anything that isn’t in their own freezer or cupboard.
Put away the digital devices and get to know your family better.
Yeah, I said it.
Mr. Hooked-to-his-phone. They’re great and I crave that FaceTime with the grandkids that I don’t get to be around but sitting in front of the computer or TV for hours on end is simply a bad idea. Find alternatives.
Sleep more. I know I have. Not getting enough sleep is probably my biggest health mistake.
There isn’t a study out there (that I’ve been able to find) that tells you anything but that you should get adequate sleep.
Like 7-9 hours.
Get in touch with important people in your life that you haven’t talked to in forever. Give them a call. Send them a note. Tell them what they mean to you. That book you’ve been wanting to finally read? Now’s the time.
Work in the dirt. It helps. Plant something — anything — then watch it grow. There are few things more satisfying that being able to eat straight from your own garden. Whatever you do, look for the positives. Or wake me when this thing is over.
