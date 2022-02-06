I know you’re going to find this hard to believe, but I used to ride a skateboard. It’s true — 55-plus years ago.
I had an aunt and uncle that lived in California and growing up I was fascinated with all things California. Surfing. Beach Boys. And skateboarding.
It wasn’t really popular in these parts back then. The hard wheels that boards of those days featured would stop on a dime if you encountered even the smallest pebble. I had more than one skinned knee from that.
It wasn’t until later that they fixed all that with soft wheels. My skateboarding career was long over by then. These days, the wheels and boards are totally different.
Recently, I’ve had a couple of conversations with a fellow who obviously is an avid skateboarder. He lamented the fact that there is no place for skateboarders to go. They are forbidden from riding at a lot of places and stereotyped as vandals. He was frustrated that kids had no place to go.
This fellow certainly explodes any stereotypes that you might have had. Probably in his 30s, he could be a doctor or a lawyer, but he likes to ride his skateboard. And from
what I’ve seen, he’s pretty good at it.
What do you think of when you see a skateboarder? Someone with long, floppy hair? If they’re older, maybe tattoos and piercings? Likely to have a can of spray paint in their backpack?
I’ll admit to having some of those stereotypes myself. There does seem to be a subculture out there of skateboarders who are trying to be different. But maybe that’s the point. Maybe they feel like outcasts and feel compelled to dress and look accordingly.
Here’s the thing: these are mostly kids who have just found something that they might be good at. Those flips and twists and turns take a lot of practice. And unlike kids pursuing a lot of other sports, they don’t have any place to go.
There used to be a skate park near Midland Center. I checked on it and it closed years ago, mostly due to vandalism and maybe some illicit activity. It was tucked into a corner on the Greenbelt and, from what I recall, was quite popular.
Now, skateboarders have to find a place to ride in spaces that aren’t really meant for that. Handrails, curbs, and benches, and yes, tennis courts, aren’t made for skateboarding but those are the things that make skateboarding fun.
And if I’m consistent in my message that we all just need to move, then I have to advocate for the skateboarder. I have to do what I can to make a myth of the stereotypes. I mean, have you ever seen an obese skateboarder?
These kids (and a few adults) are out there working on physical skills and athleticism, staying fit and exercising. All the things I preach all the time. Tony Hawk proved that they are truly athletes.
Join me in taking the first step in legitimizing skateboarding as an accepted form of exercise by simply acknowledging how cool it is that these kids are out there staying active and doing something that they love.
Join me as I abandon my own stereotyping and accept them as kids just wanting to have fun. And maybe we can help them find a place to ride. Just don’t expect me to join them — I would surely break something.
