One day it’s almost seventy and we’re all outdoors in shorts and the next day we have snow and freezing temperatures. The mild December weather even fooled some of my flowers.
The warm weather probably lulled us all into a sense of complacency, but goodness gracious, Father Winter returned with a vengeance! One day, I’m on the tennis court and the next day I’m driving to work in a blizzard.
One day, I’m watching a grandson playing with his radio-controlled car and the next day he’s building a snow fort with his siblings. It makes it tough to stay consistent with anything. Shorts one day, parkas the next.
It doesn’t have to be a problem to stay active. You just have to switch gears. A little pre-planning and preparation and you can keep those New Year’s resolutions that maybe you made.
Every gym I know offers first-of-the-year discounts. Just ask. It’s the perfect time to join a gym and make a commitment to visit it often. In regards to the weather inconsistency thing, if it’s cold outside, go inside.
In one of my rare visits to the mall this week — I just don’t shop much — I saw several people that were obviously using it to get their walking in. I don’t think the mall folks mind at all. I even saw someone pedaling around the perimeter of the mall parking lot on an elliptical bicycle — you may have to look that one up.
It was cool to see that one. Not everybody is comfortable riding on the streets and most bicycles go too fast for the Greenbelt. When it’s cold, most people don’t want to bike anyway. I admire this person for being out there.
In the past, I would never let cold weather keep me off the bike. It’s really not that big a deal. You just need to dress for it. Steve, Kadena and I went out one time when it was nine degrees. I think that was just to prove we could. There really isn’t any reason to ride a bicycle with temperatures in the teens other than to brag that you rode a bike in the teens.
Not so much anymore. If it’s below freezing, I’ve got to really work on my motivation to get out there.
Hiking is a totally different story. Just layer up and you can stay comfortable. Good boots are necessary. Smart hikers carry supplies to cover an emergency.
And the views are spectacular. The absence of leaves means you can see more. Cold air seems clearer and at times you can see for miles. The absence of crowds is a big plus, too.
People travel many hours to hike in our Smokies. And we have them on our doorstep.
If you do join a gym, don’t forget that you need a lot of diversity in your program. Stretching. Strengthening. Cardio. Whole body movement. Core strength. You can’t just go in, walk on the treadmill for a while and do a few curls. You’ve got to do more.
Don’t know your way around a gym? Ask an expert for help. Learn the basics and then explore the world of fitness on your own.
I’ve said it before and I’ll say it again: The best exercise program is the one that you will do.
It doesn’t matter if you have consulted with “leading experts” or studied diligently — if you don’t move, if you don’t exercise, if you don’t participate, then the best program out there is worthless.
If you’re looking for reasons to exercise, stay tuned. If you’re looking for excuses not to exercise, don’t let the weather be one of them.
