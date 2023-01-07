After last week’s column, which my wife described as “weird,” I thought that maybe I should write about athletic injuries or something like that. When I started this journey with you over 35 years ago, that was what it was all about.
With over 1,500 columns already printed in this space, you can hopefully understand my tendency to deviate from that from time to time. I don’t seem to run out of ideas — something always seems to pop up. But I do struggle sometimes to come up with something worthy of your time.
Oftentimes, this thing starts with just a single idea, like Tua Tagovailoa’s concussions or dealing with the heat. Right now, my head and my heart are wrapped around Buffalo Bills player Damar Hamlin, but I’ll get back to that in a minute.
Sometimes readers suggest something. At times, something just pops into my brain, and here we go. Most of the time, I just sit down and start typing (they still call it that, don’t they?) whatever is on my brain. But staying with my roots, let’s talk about something that I know quite well: knee pain.
I had my first knee surgery as a high school sophomore and my second as a college sophomore. Meeting a physical therapist after that second surgery is what set me off on the career path that has defined me.
So let’s talk about your knee, not mine. Does it hurt? Does it hurt all the time or just after activity, or going up or down stairs? Does your knee pain keep you from doing the things you want to do?
Much of the time, your knee pain could be the result of ‘the too’s’: too much, too far, too hard. You went too heavy in the gym. You doubled the mileage on your run. You sat too long. Rest, ice, and ibuprofen take care of most of those.
If your knee clicks when you move it, it is likely the cartilage (meniscus) in your knee or the back of your patella (kneecap). You need to see your orthopedic surgeon or physical therapist for that.
If it is persistently swollen, you definitely need to get it seen. Don’t ignore the messages that your knee is sending you. Don’t wait — there is too much that can be done.
Don’t put off doing what you need to do to take care of yourself. Surgery may seem daunting, but it can positively transform your life. If your knee is keeping you from doing the things that you want to do and surgery seems to be the best option, don’t put it off any longer.
Back to Damar Hamlin. If you were watching Monday night NFL football this week, you might have seen Damar go down in the first quarter and the medical crew administering CPR. It was a frightening moment and a nightmare for athletic trainers everywhere.
It may have been commotio cordis, which is when blunt trauma to the chest stops the heart from beating. It wasn’t a vicious hit, but he got up, then collapsed immediately.
Several years ago, there was a young soccer player from a nearby community who died after being struck in the chest. It most likely happens in sports after being struck in the chest by a projectile, such as a baseball, softball, lacrosse ball or hockey puck.
Here’s the thing: athletic trainers train for this scenario. We carry AED’s pretty much everywhere we go. Because of the efforts from a local mom after a young lad at Eagleton died, schools in Tennessee are required to have AED’s on hand. So there’s going to be one at your school.
But having trained personnel on hand at all practices, events and games is hugely important. Does your team have an athletic trainer? Do they have an AED with them at all times?
It’s OK to ask those questions.
