If you’ve been around here for long, you probably have at least heard of Dr. Charlie Raper, a local pediatrician. Thousands of you will have had him as your pediatrician. What you may not know is that Dr. Raper is still practicing and about to turn 85.
Read that last line again. Eighty-Five. And still seeing sick babies. That’s phenomenal.
You might also know that he is a prolific runner, with a number of marathons completed that boggles the mind, and ultra-marathons — he has done those too. Rim-to-rim in the Grand Canyon? Done it.
Dr. Raper is the Nolan Ryan of distance running, with a gait that has allowed him to sustain a running career far past the time when most people have retired to the recliner. I suspect that he has ran the Cades Cove Loop more times than most of us have driven past Townsend (400 times at last count.)
His best estimate is that he has run over 60,000 miles. The middle of the country is about 2,600 miles so that means he has run the equivalent of running across the country over 23 times.
It has been my honor to be a part of the team that has helped keep him healthy and running. As a patient, he defies all logic. He does have these gnarly feet, but he has modified his gait to where that isn’t a problem for him.
He’s the typical self-effacing southern gentleman. He describes his running gait as more of a slow shuffle. I don’t believe it for a minute. Even if you were able to pass him in a race, before the end of it, he would probably catch and pass you.
Another friend ran Cades Cove Loop with him one time. It was all this friend could do to keep up with Dr. Raper’s “slow, shuffling gait.” And then when they got back to the parking lot, he discovered that Dr. Raper’s vehicle was missing.
Keep in mind that they had just run 11 miles at a brisk pace. Dr. Raper wasn’t concerned about his missing vehicle. His wife had picked it up and drove it to Gatlinburg where she was going to meet Charlie for lunch.
Oh yeah, he was going to run from Cades Cove to Gatlinburg. That’s an additional 33 miles! My friend was exhausted, but Dr. Raper was running another 33 miles as casually as you or I would walk to the kitchen.
He once told me that one of his greatest pleasures was completing a marathon with all his children. He wanted to teach them the benefits of a healthy, active lifestyle. I believe he accomplished that.
Fitness is obviously important to Dr. Raper. So is being a positive role model. And it has always been a part of his medical practice to encourage physical activity and a healthy lifestyle.
He has walked the walk and talked the talk. He has always been concerned with whatever brought the kiddo to his office, but he has also been interested in encouraging their overall health.
He is a walking, talking messenger for a healthy lifestyle.
Yet, all good things must come to an end. Dr. Raper will retire in September, after 61 years of medical practice. He’s not sure about retirement. He knows he will miss the hugs from those kiddos that he has been privileged to take care of for all these years. He will miss that “snotty sugar” bestowed on him many, many times.
But his example and his model for an active lifestyle will last for many more years.
