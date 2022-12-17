There is no doubt that I talk about myself too much in this space. No doubt. But having spent a lifetime around sports, athletes, teenagers and parents, I have a million stories to tell.
And if one person benefits from my stories, then it is worth it. Maybe my mom was right, maybe I should have been a preacher. Goodness knows I preach in this column all the time.
This is gonna seem like another of those where I’m talking about myself once again. But bear with me, it really isn’t about me at all.
To add to the festive nature of the season, the clinic where I see patients is doing something different each day until Christmas. One day it is Christmas socks, another everyone is asked to wear green. That sort of thing.
It had been suggested that on December 22nd, we all wear pajamas to work. Huh-uh. “I’m not wearing PJ’s to work.”
But then a patient said he would pay $50 to see me in the clinic in pajamas. Someone else nearby chimed in “I’ll pay $10.” Another offered $5. So, it got me to thinking, how much would people pay to see me in pajamas at work?
I really don’t think anyone wants to see me in pajamas, they just want to be witness to that spectacle. The embarrassment that would surely be written on my face.
So I decided to run with this thing. I decided to turn it into a fundraiser, with all money raised going to the Second Harvest Food Bank.
If you don’t know anything about the Second Harvest Food Bank and the Community Food Connection of Blount County just know this: they provide food for a lot of people that would go hungry otherwise. They often work collaboratively to provide what is known as food security. In other words, to take the worry out of not knowing where your next meal is coming from.
There are literally thousands of Blount Countians that are in that situation. And there are thousands of children in our part of the world that go to bed hungry at night. That is just unfathomable to me. It just doesn’t seem possible in this day and time, but it is very real.
Community Food Connection of Blount County serves about 4,500 people each month! This is helping people in dire circumstances with food that goes on the table — that feeds those hungry kids. It’s not charity. It’s a hand up.
When my wife worked in the school system, she brought home stories of too many kids that depended on the school for breakfast and lunch. There was often doubt if they got anything else to eat that day.
There are other entities that help with that hunger and poverty. I always admired the Love Kitchen in Knoxville. Gracie’s used to offer meals at whatever you could pay for them. Drop by The Welcome Table at New Providence Presbyterian Church or Maryville First Baptist sometime. It will surprise you how many people are there.
The Empty Pantry Fund provides a wonderful Christmas gift for 1,300 families, with food enough for a week for a family of four. It might not seem like much but it is the source of sustenance and hope for many in our community.
And, if you want to see me in PJs at work, come by Total Rehabilitation at Cherokee on the 22nd with a check in hand (any amount) or a wad of cash for Second Harvest. Oh, and it’s a Christmas onesie, red, to match my face.
