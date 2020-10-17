There’s a story going around social media about two ladies that are out on a walk. One lady’s husband has recently died. The other lady is whining about how much trouble it would be to make the chili that her husband had requested, to which the first lady replied, “make the chili.”
You can figure out the moral of that story for yourself, but for me it is a great big combination of “live the life you love” and “eat the cake.”
Eat the cake? Yeah. Don’t save it. Don’t pass on it just because. The cake is meant to be enjoyed. Obviously, the cake is a metaphor. For me, it is a metaphor for life. Of how to live your life.
It doesn’t mean live irresponsibly. You still have massive obligations to your health and to the world around you. It doesn’t mean that you can do anything you want to do.
I went mountain biking on Tuesday. My yard needed mowing and I’ve got some barn work that needs to be done. My flower beds are once again being overtaken by weeds. However, the bicycle was calling my name. So after doing a few chores early, I headed out with a bicycle. Nothing new there.
My buddy and I met at Meades Quarry in South Knoxville and explored new and old trails in an area known as Dirty South. It’s a gorgeous area with hiking trails and a wonderful lake and plenty of things to do and see. We saw families, teens, children and old folks like us, all outside on a beautiful day.
On the drive home, I started thinking about those chores again but then I thought, “I bet my (youngest) grandson would like to ride his bike, too.” So I picked him up and we went to a school near his house and rode around for a good while. I figured that I would still have time to mow.
Then I started thinking that I hope he gets tired soon, otherwise I won’t have time to mow and it hit me. Like a brick. He’s more important than any yard, any place, any time.
So we rode until he told me he was tired. We rode 2.8 miles (I recorded it on Strava, for those of you that know what that means) and it was better than the 40 miles I might ride today. And if his sister hadn’t had soccer practice, we were going to shoot baskets on her new basketball goal.
The yard was going to get mowed or it wasn’t. Didn’t matter. It isn’t simply about priorities, it’s about what is important. That grandson, my two other grandsons, my four granddaughters and my wife of 44-plus years are most important to me.
After a lifetime of being a workaholic, of being a man who has sacrificed his family time too many times to build a career and mow the yard and do the millions of things that “need” to be done, I’m going to make different choices for the rest of my remaining days.
I don’t know exactly what that will mean in the future, but that is the great adventure that we call life. I know that we are all called to love everybody and everything. I believe that with all my heart. So that’s me for now.
As for you, my advice is to eat the cake. Buy the shoes. Take the trip. Climb the tree. Dance to the music. Sing out loud. Allow yourself to be pulled toward what you truly love.
