I took my two oldest grandkids to raft the Ocoee River this week. It was a delightful trip and they survived. That trip got me to thinking about what incredible opportunities there are to be found in our area or just a short drive away.
Just over an hour away, the Ocoee River is a real gem. It is easily one of the top whitewater destinations in the country. The 1996 Olympic whitewater events were there and the infrastructure and course are still intact.
A bit eerie in its barrenness, the Whitewater Center makes it easy to remember the throngs of people and cars crowding the narrow, winding road up the river. It’s too bad that there haven’t been regular events there since ’96.
Most rafting is down on the lower section, below the dam that diverts water to a downstream power plant. I’ve been there enough that I know many of the features: White Face; The Doldrums; Broken Nose; Gonzo Shoals.
At the end of the trip, both girls declared that it was awesome and that they would do it again. And again. And again.
On the trip down, I pointed out a few of the outstanding features of this part of the state: The quaint little town of Etowah, with a majestic train station and the story of the rejected suitor who became a hermit in the mountains nearby; the log flume above the Ocoee River that was constructed in the early 1900’s without the use of power tools; the history of the region, the logging industry and the railroad towns.
We are so blessed, yet we take it for granted. Given the unreal number of motorized vehicles on the Cades Cove Loop Road, that seems to be all people choose to do when they visit here. What a mistake!
There are over 700 miles of hiking trails in the Great Smoky Mountains National Park, a good portion of those inside Blount County. Hikes out of Abrams Creek Campground are spectacular, but rarely used.
Too many people tube the section of the Little River that traverses Townsend, yet the lower reaches of Little River are a paddler’s paradise. Walk out on the new covered bridge in Townsend — gazing down at the stream below is mesmerizing. Cast a line if you like. If you’re decent, you’ll catch something.
I’ll not talk about biking around here. OK, I will.
Despite the fact that a lot of folks simply hate people on a bicycle, it’s a grand place to ride a bike: gorgeous scenery, smooth pavement, winding country lanes, oh my.
And when Vee Hollow opens in Townsend, we will have a true mountain biking destination. About mountain biking — South Knoxville, around Ijams and Meade Quarry, has become a mountain biking mecca. On the very edge of Blount County, one can find excellent mountain bike trails in I.C. King Park.
Nearby hiking is also found on the East Lakeshore Trail along Tellico Lake. Recently designated as a National Recreation Trail by the Department of the Interior, the trail is easily accessed from multiple trailheads. Portions of the trail have signs to teach you about the trees and plants found there.
All these incredible natural features to our home are only good if you get out and partake. So stay hydrated and get outside to enjoy all we have literally in our back door.
