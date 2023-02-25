Apparently there are a lot of dog lovers that read the sports pages. I received more responses to last week’s column than any I’ve done in a while. And even my favorite critic, Mrs. B, liked it.
This column goes back to 1984. Back then, the editor of the sports section was Gary Turner. It was Gary’s suggestion that I begin a regular column on sports medicine issues. It was also Gary that picked the moniker “The Jock Doc” for this space.
At first, Dr. Bob Haralson, now retired orthopedic surgeon, and I shared it and weighed in on topics specific to athletes. And it was mostly answering questions. After doing it that way for a few months, Gary suggested that it become a more regular feature. Dr. Haralson turned it over to me and along the way we dropped the name.
Since that time, I’ve written a column for this space. Every. Single. Week. That’s an 800-900 word essay every week for 38 years, by my count. That’s over a million-and-a-half words by my rough count.
I have to tell you that I was no English teacher’s favorite student. I was a good student, but never one that anybody would have thought would have so many words in print.
I was the editor of the high school newspaper so the printed word has always had value to me. And I’m pretty sure that I write better than I talk, since putting it down in print gives me the time to adequately weigh my words.
Anyway, an old friend came by to see me this week and catch up a bit. He claims to be a regular reader of my column and offered that the best thing about it may be that I help parents, particularly parents of athletes, do a better job.
OK. I’m good with that. I certainly believe that I learned from my own mistakes. And goodness knows I made my share of them.
I do believe that I learned from those and maybe that is most important about what I’m trying to do here. I think I’m pretty decent at helping people deal with injuries, rehab and how to be the best version of yourself, but being able to sit back and advise, not judge, parents may just be the best thing I do with this space.
So, what is the sum of those years of experience and observation? What have I learned that I might pass on to others?
Give kids (and others) the room to make mistakes. I’m not talking about drugs or dangerous behaviors — draw the line there. But if they strike out or miss the winning shot, it’s not the end of the Earth. We often learn best from our mistakes.
When I was CEO of my own company, and since then in doing leadership seminars, I’ve always said that we have to give people the latitude to make mistakes. If we don’t, then they become hamstrung by fear of mistake and won’t try new and innovative things.
Same thing with our kids. Your promising baseball player wants to take up skateboarding? It’s OK. I guarantee their footwork and balance will improve. Your football player wants to play tennis? Embrace it! Their athleticism and eye/hand coordination will definitely get better.
My own rule was always that you have to play something. My kids tried everything and I think became better athletes because of it. I heard this week from a coach who made the statement that a kid doesn’t need to decide what sport is best for them until they are 11 or 12.
Oh. My. Goodness. At 11 or 12 they should be playing everything, trying everything. There is not a genius out there that can tell you what kind of athlete a 12 year old will become.
Allow them to play everything that they want to until time demands or their passions decide for them. Not yours. Theirs.
