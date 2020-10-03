I am a physical therapist and an athletic trainer. Physical therapists are experts at movement science and athletic trainers are experts at keeping active people active. Both professions know something about nutrition science as well — we have to in order to do our jobs well.
So today I’m going to talk about exercise and nutrition. Not interested? You should be. Exercise is life. Food is medicine. What? What does that mean?
Most of the health problems today can be positively influenced by daily exercise and proper nutrition. That’s right, daily. Not three days a week. Every day.
Heart disease: Exercise is essential. Diabetes: Exercise can help you manage it by making available insulin more effective. Cancer? Yes! Certain types of cancer can be influenced by exercise but if you are facing a cancer battle, a good level of fitness will help you win that battle.
Asthma? Exercise. Back pain? Exercise. Dementia? Exercise. High blood pressure? Exercise. Obesity? Exercise. Osteoporosis? Exercise.
Exercise. Exercise. Exercise.
It’s that magic pill you’ve been looking for. The elixir for most of what ails you. The secret potion that will help you be healthier, live longer, and be happier.
But what kind of exercise? Do you have to join a gym? Run a marathon? Bike a century?
No, no, and no. The absolute best exercise that you can do is the one that you will do.
It matters not one bit what your exercise regimen looks like. Walk the neighborhood? Sure. Lift weights? You probably should. Stretch? Every day.
We get all caught up in finding an “exercise routine” when all we really need to worry about is to just move! Every day. Year round.
If it’s too cold outside, move inside. If it’s raining, either get wet or find an alternative. If it’s hot, modify your activities and respect the heat.
Once upon a time, I was qualified to teach high school physics. I don’t remember a lot about that but I remember clearly the law of physics established by Sir Isaac Newton that says “a body in motion tends to stay in motion while a body at rest tends to stay at rest.”
That’s true for you, too. It’s easy to stay at rest. It’s easy to stay in bed and hit the snooze alarm. It’s easy to spend Sunday afternoon on the couch, watching television.
Here’s one of the best things about an exercise pill — the effects are immediate. You don’t have to exercise every day for a month to feel better. Results are guaranteed.
Don’t believe me? Do this — head up to the end of Tremont Road. Park and walk across the bridge and head up the trail. Stop and sit on the bench that overlooks Lynn Camp Prong Cascades. If you don’t feel better, breathe easier, and seem at peace, call me. I’ll see if I can figure out what is wrong with you.
One last thought. It’s time for us to think of food as medicine. What? How? Take something as simple as inflammation. Certain foods help it, other foods promote it. High blood pressure? Some foods are useful in treating it, some foods make it worse. You need to find out which is which.
Live long and prosper (and stay healthy until you can’t).
