I was driving to work one morning this week when I saw four people crossing the street on the Greenbelt. As I passed them, I realized that I knew them and I knew what they were doing.
They were out for an early morning walk. Not jogging. Not visiting the stations along the Greenbelt that have you do simple exercises like pushups and pullups.
Just walking. Enjoying each other. Enjoying the fresh air. Moving.
Lately, I’ve been offering a lot of advice about how to stay healthy and prevent disease. I’ll not rehash all that but I do want to say that we tend to make things too dadgum complicated. We have to belong to the right gym. We have to find the right workout partners. We have to wear the shoes best suited to the activity. We have to have the right clothes. It needs to be convenient. It can’t take too long or make me sweat too much.
We seem to have a need for choosing the kind of body we want and then trying to find the exercise and health regimen that will help us get there. We want a certain look or a certain build and too often we will pay most anything to get those.
Wrong. Wrong. Wrong.
We don’t need any of that stuff. Oh sure, if it works for you, then maybe that’s OK. I’m not going to judge you (maybe). As long as you are moving and physically active, I’m on your side.
Like I said last week, you just need to move! Movement is everything.
Everybody that knows me knows that I love my bicycles. Road bike. Mountain bike. Gravel bike. If it has two wheels and I’m the motor, I’m all about it. I may even have a reputation as a pretty decent cyclist. But it’s not about the bike.
Let me jump back a bit. A young man I once knew struggled for many years with an eating disorder. I overheard him say one time “I spent an hour on the treadmill so I can have an extra 300 calories tonight.”
Again, wrong, wrong, wrong.
That’s not how I think and that’s not how anyone should think.
I never ride the bike with the intent of burning “X” number of calories. “Oh, I rode 50 miles today so I can eat whatever I want.” That’s not me because that’s not healthy.
I ride because I enjoy it. I work on my small farm because I enjoy growing things. I work long hours and spend lots of time providing sports coverage because I love it. But in all that, I have made a choice—the choice of building an active lifestyle. Of having long days and short nights.
I work out in the gym twice a week because, well, I’m old, and as we age, we lose muscle and when we lose muscle, we lose the ability to move. I have a somewhat muscular build not because I seek a muscular build but because I want to be strong enough to continue moving. And I’m persistent at that.
Let’s look at it a different way. I ride my bicycle regularly not to win races or to one day be able to go further and faster. I hike in the mountains not because I want to someday hike longer and longer distances (I don’t). I work out in the gym not to be able to pick up bigger things.
I do those things first, because I enjoy them and second, because they keep me moving. Are there days when I just want to stay in the bed or miss a workout and go get a Big Ed’s pizza? Absolutely. I’m totally human.
But I also know what it looks like to be 80 and barely able to get around (or 70, or 60, or 50). I don’t want to be that person.
What do we all aspire to do? Be mobile. Be able to walk across the room.
To be able to live life fully and not be limited by health problems and immobility.
Those people I saw walking? They’re moving. They’re not going to settle for the couch. They’re doing what it takes today to be better for all their tomorrows.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.