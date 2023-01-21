Let’s see, I talked about knees. Then I talked about shoulders. Things that I know. Things that I’ve spent 47 years learning about.
And I’m still learning. I still study, pretty much every day. I go to meetings. I sometimes teach, which requires me to understand the topic far better than anyone in the room. I read.
Despite spending a lot of time in the digital world, I’m still a bit old school. If there is an article that I’m interested in, I will still print a copy — sorry, trees — and sit in my recliner with a highlighter, marking the most important points.
Our hospital has this remarkable librarian, Rebecca Marcum, who can find anything. She is an amazing resource. I will often send her an obscure topic that I need help with and in no time at all, she will have a whole page or two of relevant articles.
I had a conversation with a young colleague recently as I attempted to help him wade through the sometimes arduous process of becoming a good clinician. I asked him how he learned. How did he study? What resources he used to get better?
There is no doubt that we have an amazing amount of information available to us at our fingertips. A good search engine can help us research most anything — although I must urge caution against depending on the internet for medical advice. The problem is that you need to know what you’re looking for.
Keep in mind that we all learn differently. I learn best from my network of friends and colleagues, some of which are the best at their craft in the world. I also rely on that printed journal article and my favorite highlighter.
My young colleague seems to rely on less intensive techniques. I have encouraged him to read the introduction and conclusion when reviewing scientific articles. Get the essence of the article then delve in. And listen to podcasts. Gone are the days when an 800-page book holds all the clues or the latest information.
What’s the point in all this?
We all learn in our own way. Sometimes, the best teacher is our own mistakes. But that doesn’t really work when it comes to health care. We don’t want trial and error with our health. We want tried and true.
So, here’s a summary of my points for the past several weeks. Because it seems that repetition is the key to learning for most of us.
To take care of your shoulders, pay attention to your posture and exercise the muscles on the back of your shoulder and your upper back. Look at the chair you sit in. Does it give you adequate back support? Is the bench press your main lift?
If your knees are noisy, get them checked out. And don’t put off getting expert help or the surgery that you need. Life can be so much better than trying to live with the pain.
Never ignore symptoms that might be from a concussion. Or a heart problem. If you’ve been hit on the head and you seem a little fuzzy, can’t remember things as much anymore, have a persistent headache, or other changes to brain function, you need to see a concussion specialist.
And that nagging chest pain or tightness, maybe with pain into your left arm — get that checked out ASAP. You’ve only got one muscle in your body that you can’t live without and that’s your heart.
Learn the hard way or learn the easy way. It’s up to you.
