The “New Normal.” If I’ve heard it once, I’ve heard it a hundred times.
Yes, we’re living in a different world right now. Our world will be forever changed because of this pandemic.
It will take the economy a long, long time to recover. There will be way too many bankruptcies.
The hardest hit segment may be restaurants. It’s tragic but we will all survive.
So how do we work this New Normal to our advantage? How do we emerge better than before?
How do we even begin to think in those terms when there really doesn’t appear to be a light at the end of the tunnel?
We learn how to deal with each other better. A lot of families are isolated at home. Some are quarantined.
Right now, it’s Safer At Home. The next level is where staying home is mandated.
By its very nature, this will force families to grow together and get
to know each other better.
Or just the opposite. Our daily structure and routines are completely turned upside down. Those of us (me included) who depend on that structure will struggle but will surely adapt. Or drown.
Like you, my whole lifestyle has been changed.
My routine is work, ride a bike, sleep. Do it again. Avoid people. Shop for essentials only. Carryout is part of the New Normal. I’m inside my own brain more than anytime in my life. It’s scary in there sometimes.
We learn creative and productive ways to use our time. Ways that do not depend on being entertained. We have to learn to entertain ourselves. Restaurants and movies are closed. Amusement parks are shuttered.
A lot of folks are reluctant to go to the grocery store so cooking at home has become rather creative.
We have had to learn to cook what is in our cupboard or freezer. Even if we venture out to the grocery, there’s no guarantee that what we want will be in stock.
We get closer. Not physically, at least not right now. Social distancing has ended the warm hug or firm handshake, but shared difficulties bring people together.
It has been amazing to see the outpouring of love that this community has demonstrated in the past couple of weeks.
Churches feeding people. Others making masks and gowns for use by our hospital. Offers of running errands for others abound.
I saw where a local insurance agency sent a stack of pizzas to the BMH Emergency Department this week. Surely those folks, at the forefront of the crisis and heroes in every sense of the word, deserve it.
We learn to appreciate what we have. I now know what’s at the bottom of my freezer. I get virtually no time with my grandkids so cherish those Face Time moments and messages that they send me. I appreciate my health maybe more than ever.
We understand that we should always wash our hands and keep our hands away from our mouths.
We understand that we have to do everything we can to keep from passing on this virus to others.
We discover that exercise, eating better, and getting enough sleep actually does make us healthier and help us feel better.
We learn what is really important to us. Family. Friends. Time together. Those hugs and handshakes. Real conversations. Our health. Freedom. Smiles. The little things.
We appreciate that problems on the other side of the world do have an impact on
us.
We truly are global now. It’s a cloudy, stormy day, but by looking for the silver lining, we have hope and faith that good days and better times will soon arrive.
