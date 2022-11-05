Someone recently asked me to address the issue of the costs of participating in youth sports these days. Before I jump into the details, let me have an old fogey moment. Forgive me.
When I was a kid, there was basically no cost to youth sports. We played Parks & Rec baseball, and while most of us had our own gloves, everything else was provided. If you didn’t have a glove, there was a bag full, available to anyone.
Nobody owned their own catcher’s mitt or first-base glove. Those belonged to the league. There were about three or four bats, all wooden, and everyone had their favorite.
For tennis, we borrowed racquets and balls from Fred Chaney’s grandmother until we could afford our own. Tennis balls were worn down to the core before they were replaced. There were no lessons and no public courts. We used the two private courts in town.
We played football and all the equipment was provided, literally everything but the mouthpiece. If Jimmy or Sally couldn’t afford it, they weren’t sent home. Surprisingly, that’s still the norm today. That’s a throwback moment I can support.
We were always playing something, or swimming in the lake. Jackie Lefler had the best basketball, and his grandfather had the best backyard court. Gordo Watson had the best football. The Andersons, the Harrisons, the Blairs — they all had flat fields where we could set up a game of some kind.
I realize that was a different time. There are far more opportunities today than back then: better equipment, better coaches, better competition. And, as such, things are better today. Kids are better at their sport, training is better, medical care for injuries is better.
But at what cost? Everybody has their own bat, their own racquet. Many have a personal trainer or a position coach. Camps, travel teams, showcases ... there is something all the time. It can get expensive in a hurry.
Don’t get me wrong. Several of my grandchildren are right in the middle of all that. It’s rare that one or more of them doesn’t have a weekend tournament or event, year-round. And I support that 100%.
These days, it’s what it takes to compete. It has become a necessary ingredient in today’s sports world. With all the opportunities that kids today have, what they don’t have are abundant opportunities to just play. The Courts at the Candy Shop in Alcoa used to be the place where local kids honed their basketball game. Not there anymore.
Pick-up games with the neighborhood kids just don’t happen anymore. Unsupervised play doesn’t happen so much.
So we sign our kids up for leagues and lessons. We take them to events far and wide. We make sure that their equipment is top notch.
But what about the kid whose parent can’t afford all that? What are they supposed to do? Some doors are closed because of lack of income.
I don’t have the answer to that. But I do know that kids who are encouraged to get out there and move, to take advantage of what opportunities they do have, who play everything out there, develop a level of athleticism that you can’t teach.
If your child can run like the wind, hit a can with a rock from 50 feet or jump like a rabbit, it doesn’t matter if they’ve perfected their curve ball by 12, won the last tournament, or has a room full of trophies—they’re going to be successful athletes at something.
Oh, and one last thing. I’ve heard that argument that parents want their kid to play on a “winning” team, so that they learn how to be a “winner.” That’s just not how it works. Having the better score at the end of the game doesn’t make you a winner.
If they love the game, if they work hard, if they keep trying to get better, they will be winners, regardless of how you define that term.
