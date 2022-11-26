“I wish I knew then what I know now.”
Have you ever said that? Someone said that to me this week. Just random musings from another old geezer.
But it did get me to thinking. What do I know now that I didn’t know then? And what would I tell a young Joe Black?
Pretty basic stuff, I guess. Slow down. Smell the roses. Live in the present.
Don’t be afraid to talk to strangers. Travel every chance you get. Explore new cultures. Meet more people different from yourself.
As a teenager, I just wanted tomorrow to come. I could hardly wait until I was 16 so I could drive. Couldn’t wait until I was 18 so I could, well, do other things.
Terribly impatient about Friday night on the football field or a Saturday night date. Anxious to get to college and then to get home. Ready to get married then ready for a family. Couldn’t get to physical therapy school soon enough and then could hardly wait to get out.
I hope I stopped to enjoy my kids. I didn’t mind the Terrible 2s, or at least I don’t think I did. We had cloth diapers that we cleaned by hand in the toilet (really) which wasn’t much fun but when one of my kids needed me, I was there.
Those roses along the way? I think I tried to smell them. Most of the time. I know we did a lot of things as a family. Hiked. Biked. Backpacked. Did lots of sports. But I did miss some stuff, and I’m afraid I didn’t always live in the present.
I would tell the 20-something Joe Black to seize the day, to enjoy the moment. Don’t always look anxiously for the weekend. Or to get home from college. Or for the kids to get big enough so we could do more fun stuff.
Growing up, I rarely talked to strangers. These days, I will talk to anybody. I love to turn strangers into friends. I made a few friends that started as strangers, but not many. Certainly not enough. There was Bob from Valparaiso. A girl from Virginia. Most of those were people that lived in my dormitory at college.
I’m still friends with several of them. Mike. Phil. Don. Fist. Rodney. But most of them were a lot like me. Not much diversity there. Oh, there was Eddie, the first friend of Jewish faith that I made friends with. And Don, the Polish/Gypsy buddy that was more different from me than anybody I had met at that time.
I had a gay friend that I didn’t know was gay. I just knew he was a good guy. Even though I grew up in a racially mixed community and counted several black teammates as friends, my circle was not really diverse at all. I grew up in a largely racist community but didn’t realize it at the time. I had a chance one time to make a spontaneous road trip to Florida with a couple of friends. They stopped by my house and said let’s go. I didn’t. I had a chance to go to France one time, to backpack around Europe, and stay cheap. I didn’t go. I did take the kids and go to Boundary Waters a couple of times but didn’t do that sort of thing often enough.
I thought the world revolved around East Tennessee. It doesn’t. I thought everything was the same as what I found around here. It isn’t. People are different. The way people live is often vastly different.
We don’t have to worry about clean water. We don’t agonize where our next meal is coming from. Or whether or not our kids will grow up safe or even simply live.
I wish I had more deep conversations with people that saw the world differently from me. I wish I had been more open to different religions, different ideas and different backgrounds. It would have made me a better person.
All that is what I wish I knew then that I know now. That’s what I would tell the young Joe Black.
